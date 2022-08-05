Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/5/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, August 5, 2022, and the 2022 NFL season is officially underway as the Hall of Fame Game was played last night.

Football fans took a break from the summer heat blanketing the country and tuned into the game.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns continue to deal with the Deshaun Watson situation.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has appointed a designee to hear the NFL’s appeal to the Sue L. Robinson ruling.

He is former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey.

Reportedly, one of the main reasons for this is to handle it expeditiously as Goodell’s schedule is busy, per Jeff Darlington.

Everyone can agree that an expeditious resolution would be the best possible outcome at this point.

The timeline to reach a final resolution remains unclear.

The next step is that Watson/NFLPA will respond to the NFL appeal on Friday.

Training camp continues on Friday in the wake of all this off-the-field news; Thursday was an off day for the Browns.

The Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes takes a look around the NFL at how former Browns are doing with their teams.

 

1. Bill Belichick Is A Timeless Treasure

Former Browns HC Bill Belichick is always a treasure.

Answering a question from a kid reporter on Thursday who asked him something about fantasy football, it was Classic Bill who said that fantasy football “means nothing to me”.

 

2. Jarvis Landry Is Taking Advantage Of Cupping Therapy

Former Browns WR Jarvis Landry may be gone, but he is not forgotten.

This photo of Juice with an extensive amount of cupping therapy on his body makes us wonder how rigorous the Saints training camp is; his Instagram post indicates that the Southern heat has been something he needs to get reacquainted with.

 

3. Nick Mullens Has A Good Showing In HOF Game

Former Browns QB Nick Mullens took the field Thursday night as the Raiders QB3.

He played well finishing with 8 completed passes out of 11 for 72 yards.

The Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-11.

TGIF Browns fans!

