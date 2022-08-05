Browns Nation News And Notes (8/5/22)

It is Friday, August 5, 2022, and the 2022 NFL season is officially underway as the Hall of Fame Game was played last night.

Football fans took a break from the summer heat blanketing the country and tuned into the game.

Be sitting here a lot in the next six months. pic.twitter.com/LzB6eNDy75 — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) August 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns continue to deal with the Deshaun Watson situation.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has appointed a designee to hear the NFL’s appeal to the Sue L. Robinson ruling.

He is former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey.

Reportedly, one of the main reasons for this is to handle it expeditiously as Goodell’s schedule is busy, per Jeff Darlington.

former NJ Attorney General Peter C. Harvey will hear the Deshaun Watson appeal. #Browns pic.twitter.com/ATJ9cMvRIh — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) August 4, 2022

It is also important to point out Harvey has a strong relationship with the NFL, having heard several team-related arbitrations in past. He serves on NFL's newly formed diversity panel. This isn't intended to be an independent or neutral party. It is purely Goodell's "designee." https://t.co/iC3yOcbQns — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 4, 2022

Everyone can agree that an expeditious resolution would be the best possible outcome at this point.

The timeline to reach a final resolution remains unclear.

The next step is that Watson/NFLPA will respond to the NFL appeal on Friday.

So what happens next? For starters, no new evidence or information will be considered in the appeal. But don't expect an imminent decision. Watson's camp (and the NFLPA) has until end of business Friday to submit their response to the NFL's appeal brief. A ruling will follow. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 3, 2022

Training camp continues on Friday in the wake of all this off-the-field news; Thursday was an off day for the Browns.

The Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes takes a look around the NFL at how former Browns are doing with their teams.

1. Bill Belichick Is A Timeless Treasure

Former Browns HC Bill Belichick is always a treasure.

Answering a question from a kid reporter on Thursday who asked him something about fantasy football, it was Classic Bill who said that fantasy football “means nothing to me”.

Bill Belichick, seen here wearing cleats (!) to training camp and telling a kid reporter that fantasy football “means nothing to me.” The world is healing. pic.twitter.com/euHbmW9rii — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) August 4, 2022

2. Jarvis Landry Is Taking Advantage Of Cupping Therapy

Former Browns WR Jarvis Landry may be gone, but he is not forgotten.

This photo of Juice with an extensive amount of cupping therapy on his body makes us wonder how rigorous the Saints training camp is; his Instagram post indicates that the Southern heat has been something he needs to get reacquainted with.

Jarvis Landry had a rough pads practice 😂 pic.twitter.com/vKvzqSYjCF — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 2, 2022

3. Nick Mullens Has A Good Showing In HOF Game

Former Browns QB Nick Mullens took the field Thursday night as the Raiders QB3.

He played well finishing with 8 completed passes out of 11 for 72 yards.

The Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-11.

TGIF Browns fans!