Browns Nation News And Notes (8/9/22)

It is Tuesday, August 9, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for Friday’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nick Chubb‘s interview on NFL Network on Monday headlines the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Chubb Addresses Hunt Contract Situation

Chubb usually is pretty quiet and lets his play on the field do the talking; however, he did not shy away from the Kareem Hunt question while appearing on NFL Network on Monday afternoon.

Though he knows that Hunt’s future is not his decision, he certainly made a case for keeping him on the Browns’ roster.

Chubb said:

“He’s my best friend, on and off the field.”

He then added:

“I want him to be here, whatever they got to do to keep him here.”

Browns RB @NickChubb21, on @Kareemhunt7: “He’s my best friend, on and off the field.” “I want him to be here, whatever they got to do to keep him here.”@WillieMcGinest @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/40ozwWzXjy — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 8, 2022

As of now, the Browns do not appear to be looking to trade Hunt.

The team denied his trade request after he opted out of team drills Friday and Saturday.

Hunt was back on the field as a full participant on Sunday so hopefully, all is well on this front, and this will not be a news item anymore this season.

2. Watson Update

Commissioner Goodell’s designee, Peter C. Harvey will rule in the NFL’s appeal of Sue L. Robinson’s six-game suspension of Deshaun Watson.

We know that no new evidence can be introduced; however, according to Aaron Wilson, the NFL PA wants Harvey to conduct a hearing as part of the appeals process.

It remains to be seen if Clark will grant the NFL PA’s request or conduct everything based on written responses.

NFL Players Association would like for designee Peter C. Harvey to conduct a hearing in appeal of Deshaun Watson disciplinary matter, per a league source. Whether Clark will hold one or instead rely upon written responses to make his decision remains unresolved, per source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 9, 2022

3. Voting Continues For FirstEnergy Stadium Field Design

As announced in late July, the Browns are conducting a poll to determine the field design for the 2022 season.

Browns players recently weighed in on their preferred designs.

We wanted to get the players' opinions on the field design poll and they're digging the old school! 🏟 If you haven't already, submit your vote now!

🗳 https://t.co/RawSQfJ7vP pic.twitter.com/tedstWBvwP — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 8, 2022

Voting continues through August 27 so don’t forget to cast your vote.

We can't get anything past you!! 🏟 Hit the link to vote for our 2022 field design!

➡️ https://t.co/RawSQfJ7vP pic.twitter.com/LG5YDE0fau — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 30, 2022

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!