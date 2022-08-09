Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (8/9/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/9/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, August 9, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for Friday’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nick Chubb‘s interview on NFL Network on Monday headlines the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Chubb Addresses Hunt Contract Situation

Chubb usually is pretty quiet and lets his play on the field do the talking; however, he did not shy away from the Kareem Hunt question while appearing on NFL Network on Monday afternoon.

Though he knows that Hunt’s future is not his decision, he certainly made a case for keeping him on the Browns’ roster.

Chubb said:

“He’s my best friend, on and off the field.”

He then added:

“I want him to be here, whatever they got to do to keep him here.”

As of now, the Browns do not appear to be looking to trade Hunt.

The team denied his trade request after he opted out of team drills Friday and Saturday.

Hunt was back on the field as a full participant on Sunday so hopefully, all is well on this front, and this will not be a news item anymore this season.

 

2. Watson Update

Commissioner Goodell’s designee, Peter C. Harvey will rule in the NFL’s appeal of Sue L. Robinson’s six-game suspension of Deshaun Watson.

We know that no new evidence can be introduced; however, according to Aaron Wilson, the NFL PA wants Harvey to conduct a hearing as part of the appeals process.

It remains to be seen if Clark will grant the NFL PA’s request or conduct everything based on written responses.

 

3. Voting Continues For FirstEnergy Stadium Field Design

As announced in late July, the Browns are conducting a poll to determine the field design for the 2022 season.

Browns players recently weighed in on their preferred designs.

Voting continues through August 27 so don’t forget to cast your vote.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

SEC Championship - Georgia v LSU
Cade York Continues To Impress In Training Camp
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 29, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
Should The Browns Trade Kareem Hunt?
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/8/22)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Cade York Continues To Impress In Training Camp

No more pages to load