Cade York Continues To Impress In Training Camp

It has been an exhausting and sometimes divisive offseason and preseason for Cleveland Browns fans.

However, there is one area in which all Browns fans can come to a unanimous agreement.

The team has finally gotten itself a genuine, competitive, and awesome kicker who can compete at a high level.

#Browns Cade York makes the kick to end the day. His teammates, very appreciative, carry him on their shoulders. 😂 pic.twitter.com/C9IuuZkCdp — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 7, 2022

He is 21-year-old Cade York out of LSU, and though it is premature to make comparisons, he could be the 2022 version of Cincinnati’s Evan McPherson.

That means he is a clutch kicker that will win games for the Browns this season.

York Has Barely Missed At Camp

We have not seen York at FirstEnergy Stadium just yet, but he has dazzled at Berea.

He is nearly perfect, and the distance could be over 50 yards, and it still goes through the uprights with ease.

York has performed well on hurry-up drills, and if his performance during the season is anything like the preseason, he will be the most successful of Andrew Berry’s 2022 draft picks.

Cade York finishes the hurry up drill right down the middle. 🔥🔥🔥 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) August 7, 2022

AFC North Is Most Competitive Kicking Division

The barometer for comparison is high because the AFC North is loaded with excellent kickers.

York will have to compete against Chris Boswell, Evan McPherson, and Justin Tucker in six regular season games each season.

The AFC North is the best kicking division in football and it’s not even close Esp if Cade York can be what a lot of people think he can be. https://t.co/671oofhD7c — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) August 8, 2022

He has yet to show any rookie jitters.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer has spoken highly of York ever since the draft; however, he recently shared insight into York’s maturity.

Priefer said:

“A lot of kickers you kind of have to baby them a little bit and pamper them a little bit…Cade’s not like that at all…He’s very mature… He’s very smart…he’s very confident. I think that’s going to help him here especially in Cleveland.”

#Browns Mike Priefer on Cade York: "A lot of kickers you kind of have to baby them a little bit and pamper them a little bit…Cade's not like that at all…He's very mature… He's very smart…he's very confident. I think that's going to help him here especially in Cleveland.” — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 7, 2022

York will likely gain some valuable experience in the Browns’ upcoming preseason games, and we cannot wait to see him in action.