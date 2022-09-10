Browns Nation News And Notes (9/10/22)

It is Saturday, September 10, 2022, and the kickoff of the Cleveland Browns 2022 season is just hours away.

Check out my TikTok which shares my predictions about the Browns against their Week 1 opponent, the Carolina Panthers.

Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Time For Martin Emerson To Step Up

Rookie Martin Emerson aka MJ Emerson moves up the depth chart now that Greedy Williams has been put on injured reserve.

Williams will be out for at least four games.

Greedy Williams placed on injured reserve by #Browns with hamstring injury. Eligible to return after Week 4. Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. moves up to No. 3 cornerback. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) September 9, 2022

Emerson has performed well in training camp and had one of the best defensive plays of the preseason in the first game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Touchdown 2️⃣ today… 🔥 PICK 6 by the ROOKIE! 👀 Martin Emerson Jr takes it to the house on a 75 yard INT! 👊#CLEvsJAX x #Browns pic.twitter.com/gAcTyGr3yy — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) August 13, 2022

2. Myles Garrett Receives NFLPA Community MVP Award

Myles Garrett is the NFLPA’s Week 1 Community MVP for his efforts to help children in the Cleveland area get ready to go back to school in early August.

#Browns Myles Garrett arriving at his United Way back-to-school kickoff in conjunction with The Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio pic.twitter.com/TGtOFoGt69 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 8, 2022

Browns’ DE Myles Garrett has been named the Week 1 NFLPA Community MVP after hosting his inaugural, two-day Back to School Kickoff for more than 250 kids who experience poverty in the Greater Cleveland area. He provided them with haircuts, hair styling and school supplies. pic.twitter.com/0bINyvjrPy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2022

He provided hair styling, hair cuts, and school supplies for 250 kids.

3. Browns Invite K Matthew Wright In For Tryout

If this news sounds like something you heard in 2021, that is true.

The Browns invited kicker Matthew Wright in for a tryout on Friday.

#Browns had K Matthew Wright in for a tryout this morning, but no deal right now. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) September 9, 2022

It is just a little over one year ago that Wright was last in Berea working out.

The #Browns had the following kickers in Berea today for a workout, per sources.

Alex Kessman

Chris Nagger

Tyler Rausa

Matthew Wright — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) September 2, 2021

Cade York is the only kicker currently on the roster so this could be a situation where the team is seeking a practice squad kicker.

York reportedly recently completed a 10-day rest period because his leg was tired.

#Browns ST coordinator Mike Priefer said Cade York rested for 10 days before this week. Leg was bit tired, now ramping back up. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 8, 2022

4. Kareem Hunt Inducted Into Willoughby South HS Athletic Hall Of Fame

Kareem Hunt was formally honored by his high school alma mater Willoughby South during Friday night’s football game.

He was inducted into the school’s hall of fame and memorabilia from his career is now encased and on display at the school.

In his junior and senior years at Willoughby South, he scored 84 touchdowns and rushed for over 5,000 yards.

Congratulations Kareem Hunt!

Kareem was inducted into the Willoughby South High School Athletic Hall of Fame tonight! 👏 Congratulations 2⃣7⃣‼️@southathletics | @Kareemhunt7 pic.twitter.com/QYyoJyKqlG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 10, 2022

5. Sunday’s Game Uniform

The Browns are going with the traditional look in Carolina: brown jerseys with white numbering, white pants, and socks with browns and orange striping.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!