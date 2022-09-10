Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/10/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, September 10, 2022, and the kickoff of the Cleveland Browns 2022 season is just hours away.

Check out my TikTok which shares my predictions about the Browns against their Week 1 opponent, the Carolina Panthers.

Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Time For Martin Emerson To Step Up

Rookie Martin Emerson aka MJ Emerson moves up the depth chart now that Greedy Williams has been put on injured reserve.

Williams will be out for at least four games.

Emerson has performed well in training camp and had one of the best defensive plays of the preseason in the first game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

 

 

2. Myles Garrett Receives NFLPA Community MVP Award

Myles Garrett is the NFLPA’s Week 1 Community MVP for his efforts to help children in the Cleveland area get ready to go back to school in early August.

He provided hair styling, hair cuts, and school supplies for 250 kids.

 

3. Browns Invite K Matthew Wright In For Tryout

If this news sounds like something you heard in 2021, that is true.

The Browns invited kicker Matthew Wright in for a tryout on Friday.

It is just a little over one year ago that Wright was last in Berea working out.

Cade York is the only kicker currently on the roster so this could be a situation where the team is seeking a practice squad kicker.

York reportedly recently completed a 10-day rest period because his leg was tired.

 

4. Kareem Hunt Inducted Into Willoughby South HS Athletic Hall Of Fame

Kareem Hunt was formally honored by his high school alma mater Willoughby South during Friday night’s football game.

He was inducted into the school’s hall of fame and memorabilia from his career is now encased and on display at the school.

In his junior and senior years at Willoughby South, he scored 84 touchdowns and rushed for over 5,000 yards.

Congratulations Kareem Hunt!

 

5. Sunday’s Game Uniform

The Browns are going with the traditional look in Carolina: brown jerseys with white numbering, white pants, and socks with browns and orange striping.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

