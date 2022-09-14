Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/14/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, September 14, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are busy preparing for the Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets.

This is the first home game of the 2022 regular season, and news about FirstEnergy Stadium tops the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Brownie The Elf Hits The Nationwide Media Airwaves

On Tuesday, the field design for FirstEnergy Stadium was revealed.

Fans voted over the summer, and a design with Brownie the Elf at midfield was selected.

National media had a field day (no pun intended) with this because they failed to understand the historical impact of Brownie the Elf.

Rich Eisen does not particularly care for the design, but at least he did his research and understood the origins of Brownie the Elf.

Eisen is astute and even noted the irony of owner Art Modell nixing Brownie the Elf and nixing the Browns.

Check out what Eisen had to say.

Browns fans are finally far enough removed from the Baker Mayfield situation after the Week 1 win over Mayfield’s Panthers to laugh at his Mayfield comment about planting a flag on Brownie the Elf.

Of course, he was referencing this moment that happened just a little over five years ago.

It is forever etched in Oklahoma Vs. Ohio State history.

 

2. Is There Jets QB1 Uncertainty Vs. Browns On Sunday?

The New York Jets are 0-1 after a lopsided loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Head coach Robert Saleh is anything but satisfied with his current roster.

He has hinted that every starting position remains up for grabs.

Does that mean there is an opportunity for Mike White to take over the quarterback duties from Joe Flacco?

It seemed like a possibility that Saleh was at least considering on Monday morning.

Despite this Monday morning admission, it appears that Flacco will be named the starter for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Though Saleh does not appear to be one who will cower to fans’ requests, it is worth noting that Jets fans were chanting Mike White’s name on Sunday.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

