Browns Nation News And Notes (9/24/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, September 24, 2022, and the 2-1 Cleveland Browns have an off weekend to recuperate and recharge as they look ahead to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 competition.

Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Amari Cooper Is A Star

Ironically, Amari Cooper was traded to the Browns by the team with the star on its helmets.

It is unfathomable to understand what Jerry Jones was thinking.

The Cowboys’ loss is the Browns’ gain.

Jones alluded to it being a financial issue, but it is still incredible the Cowboys let Cooper go especially for such a meager return, a fifth-round pick.

Cooper has already put himself in the Browns’ record books after three regular season games.

Josh Gordon was the last Browns WR to record at least 100 yards and 1 receiving touchdown performances in back-to-back games.

That was in 2013.

Nick Pedone offers a not-so-bold take on Cooper.

He said:

“Amari Cooper is what we wanted Odell to be.”

 

2. A Hyped Up Kareem Hunt

The irony of the Browns team Twitter account sharing Kareem Hunt‘s hyped introduction into the game is considerable.

The caption reads:

“Kareem living the dream. Cleveland kid playing for the hometown team on primetime, doesn’t get better than that.”

Kudos to both sides for quelling what could have been a season-long painful situation.

Hunt asked for a trade in the preseason, and the team said no.

He is an integral part of the offense, and the Browns consistently celebrate the hometown kid.

What that means beyond 2022 remains to be seen.

 

3. Guardians Knocking On The Playoff Door

With the Browns on a mini-bye, all eyes turn to the Cleveland Guardians.

Their magic number is down to 3.

There is nothing more exciting than September baseball when the hometown team is in serious postseason pursuit.

The Guardians have been rock solid in the big moments.

Happy Saturday Cleveland fans!

