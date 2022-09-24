Browns Nation News And Notes (9/24/22)

It is Saturday, September 24, 2022, and the 2-1 Cleveland Browns have an off weekend to recuperate and recharge as they look ahead to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 competition.

Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Amari Cooper Is A Star

Ironically, Amari Cooper was traded to the Browns by the team with the star on its helmets.

It is unfathomable to understand what Jerry Jones was thinking.

The Cowboys’ loss is the Browns’ gain.

Can we all agree: The Amari Cooper trade hurts We’d probably be better off with him The 5th Round Pick feels a bit light, in return We don’t need to post about him every day And just move on — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) September 24, 2022

Jones alluded to it being a financial issue, but it is still incredible the Cowboys let Cooper go especially for such a meager return, a fifth-round pick.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones weighed in on trading Amari Cooper to the #Browns for a fifth-round pick this past offseason "The issue with Amari Cooper was how much we were paying him and what we could do with that money, completely. Amari Cooper is a real good player. Top player." pic.twitter.com/23mXnimyXI — Shyam Ramachandran (@shyam_fanalyst) September 24, 2022

Cooper has already put himself in the Browns’ record books after three regular season games.

Amari Cooper is the first #Browns player with 100 receiving yards and a receiving TD in consecutive games since Josh Gordon in 2013, per @ESPNStatsInfo — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 23, 2022

Josh Gordon was the last Browns WR to record at least 100 yards and 1 receiving touchdown performances in back-to-back games.

That was in 2013.

Nick Pedone offers a not-so-bold take on Cooper.

He said:

“Amari Cooper is what we wanted Odell to be.”

Amari Cooper is what we wanted Odell to be. #Browns — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) September 23, 2022

2. A Hyped Up Kareem Hunt

The irony of the Browns team Twitter account sharing Kareem Hunt‘s hyped introduction into the game is considerable.

Kareem living the dream ✨ Cleveland kid playing for the hometown team on primetime, doesn’t get better than that 👏 @Kareemhunt7 | #TNF | #Browns pic.twitter.com/hrYw1aW86P — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 23, 2022

The caption reads:

“Kareem living the dream. Cleveland kid playing for the hometown team on primetime, doesn’t get better than that.”

Kudos to both sides for quelling what could have been a season-long painful situation.

Hunt asked for a trade in the preseason, and the team said no.

He is an integral part of the offense, and the Browns consistently celebrate the hometown kid.

What that means beyond 2022 remains to be seen.

3. Guardians Knocking On The Playoff Door

With the Browns on a mini-bye, all eyes turn to the Cleveland Guardians.

Their magic number is down to 3.

There is nothing more exciting than September baseball when the hometown team is in serious postseason pursuit.

The Guardians have been rock solid in the big moments.

The @CleGuardians have won 12 of their last 14 overall .. and took 12 of 19 from the White Sox in the season series. What they’ve shown this season – a young, talented team led by a Hall of Fame Manager is better than a highly-paid, older, talented team led by an average manager. — Al Pawlowski (@AlPawlowski) September 23, 2022

Happy Saturday Cleveland fans!