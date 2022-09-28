Browns Nation News And Notes (9/28/22)

It is Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their Week 4 game in Atlanta against the Falcons.

Of course, everyone is breathing a collective sigh of relief that Myles Garrett is resting at home and dealing with only minor injuries from his Monday afternoon car accident.

News about Garrett headlines the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Myles Garrett Is On The Mend

Mary Kay Cabot reported that Garrett’s injuries include a shoulder sprain and biceps strain as well as cuts.

Confirming #Browns Myles Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain and cuts when he flipped his Porsche. He hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the #Falcons — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 27, 2022

The Browns issued a more comprehensive statement regarding his injuries.

an update on Myles pic.twitter.com/c2cXe1odzw — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2022

The notable points are that he did not suffer any fractures, he cleared concussion protocol, and doctors will continue to evaluate him as the week goes on and a later determination will be made regarding his ability to play on Sunday.

I’m just glad that Myles was OK and not seriously hurt in what looked like a gnarly crash. The idea he would suit up for the #Browns in just a few days is wild. https://t.co/NthfMZnJy4 — Adam Copeland (@exiledclevelndr) September 27, 2022

Adam Copeland said it best.

“The idea he would suit up for the Browns in just a few days is wild.”

Whether he plays or not on Sunday is immaterial in the big picture.

It is great to know that he is going to be okay.

2. The Latest Practice Squad Additions

#Browns announce they have signed LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and defensive end Curtis Weaver to the practice squad. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) September 27, 2022

On Tuesday, the team added linebacker Jermaine Carter and defensive end Curtis Weaver to the practice squad.

3. It’s Phillips Time

Jacob Phillips will step into the starting role with Anthony Walker Jr. out for the season.

The third-year player is eager for the opportunity.

#Browns Jacob Phillips says he’s ready for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/40TcauldPj — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 26, 2022

The Browns drafted Phillips in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He is contracted with the Browns through the 2023 season.

#Browns Jacob Phillips going through individual drills as the new starting MIKE LB with Anthony Walker out for the season. pic.twitter.com/ILcWLAnW7Y — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 26, 2022

Long before Walker was injured, some were predicting this could be Phillips’ breakout year.

When Jacob Phillips makes his impact in 2022, you’ve heard it here first: The man is a pro bowl talent—higher pressure % than JOK, similar run stop % and he was better in coverage. Only 123 snaps, but they were dominant and efficient. pic.twitter.com/4eHlIiobzB — Mr. Browns Bot 🤖 (@Browns_Bot) March 20, 2022

If he stays healthy I see LB Jacob Phillips having a breakout year in 2022 #Browns. pic.twitter.com/8WwXLdAlCO — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) March 30, 2022

4. Grant Delpit Goes Back To Elementary School

Grand Delpit was recently spotted in the community at Big Creek Elementary School.

He was doing football skills drills with the kids.

Both Delpit and the kids looked like they were having a great time.

Here’s #Browns safety Grant Delpit practicing for the #ProBowl at his gym takeover at Big Creek Elementary School in Middleburgh Heights pic.twitter.com/IADOD3Z3sh — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 27, 2022

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!