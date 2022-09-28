Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (9/28/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/28/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their Week 4 game in Atlanta against the Falcons.

Of course, everyone is breathing a collective sigh of relief that Myles Garrett is resting at home and dealing with only minor injuries from his Monday afternoon car accident.

News about Garrett headlines the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Myles Garrett Is On The Mend

Mary Kay Cabot reported that Garrett’s injuries include a shoulder sprain and biceps strain as well as cuts.

The Browns issued a more comprehensive statement regarding his injuries.

The notable points are that he did not suffer any fractures, he cleared concussion protocol, and doctors will continue to evaluate him as the week goes on and a later determination will be made regarding his ability to play on Sunday.

 

Adam Copeland said it best.

“The idea he would suit up for the Browns in just a few days is wild.”

Whether he plays or not on Sunday is immaterial in the big picture.

It is great to know that he is going to be okay.

 

2. The Latest Practice Squad Additions

 

On Tuesday, the team added linebacker Jermaine Carter and defensive end Curtis Weaver to the practice squad.

 

3. It’s Phillips Time

Jacob Phillips will step into the starting role with Anthony Walker Jr. out for the season.

The third-year player is eager for the opportunity.

The Browns drafted Phillips in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He is contracted with the Browns through the 2023 season.

Long before Walker was injured, some were predicting this could be Phillips’ breakout year.

 

4. Grant Delpit Goes Back To Elementary School

Grand Delpit was recently spotted in the community at Big Creek Elementary School.

He was doing football skills drills with the kids.

Both Delpit and the kids looked like they were having a great time.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
Ratings Prove The Browns Draw A Massive Audience
Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Nick Chubb Maintains His Elite Lead Through 3 Weeks
Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on as he walks off the field after a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Report: Myles Garrett Is Out Of The Hospital

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ratings Prove The Browns Draw A Massive Audience

No more pages to load