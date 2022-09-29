Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/29/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, September 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns will soon be traveling to Atlanta for their Week 4 game against the Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

Preparations for the game headline the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Wednesday Injury Report

Myles Garrett will be back at Berea on Thursday for the first time since his car accident on Monday afternoon.

According to Tony Grossi, we could learn more about his current condition and if he might be game-ready on Sunday.

A surprise on the list is Denzel Ward who is dealing with back and rib injuries.

This was not known or apparent during last week’s Thursday night win over Pittsburgh.

 

2. A Homecoming For Chubb

Nick Chubb is a Georgia native.

This will be his first NFL game back in his home state.

As a rookie, Chubb faced the Falcons before at FirstEnergy Stadium.

If his results on Sunday are anything like his 2018 game against Atlanta, Browns fans will be elated.

The low-key Chubb is off to an outstanding start to the 2022 season ranking first in all of the important rushing categories.

 

3. “No Ego” Brissett

Speaking of low-key, Jacoby Brissett is embracing his opportunity and making the most of it.

He knows it is most likely an 11-game stint, but his main priority is winning.

He does not care how the Browns score points, be it on the ground or in the air.

Brissett is playing great and doing it with grace and humility.

 

4. Throwback Thursday

To honor Falcons week, we throw it back twenty years ago to a pivotal game for the 2002 Browns against the Falcons.

William Green‘s late-game touchdown run sealed the win for the Browns which helped pave their way into the playoffs.

This win by the 2002 Browns over the Falcons is ranked at No. 51 in the Browns’ Top 75 moments.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

 

 

