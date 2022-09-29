Browns Nation News And Notes (9/29/22)

It is Thursday, September 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns will soon be traveling to Atlanta for their Week 4 game against the Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

Preparations for the game headline the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Wednesday Injury Report

Myles Garrett will be back at Berea on Thursday for the first time since his car accident on Monday afternoon.

According to Tony Grossi, we could learn more about his current condition and if he might be game-ready on Sunday.

Browns likely to make game decision on Myles Garrett today. He’a 1 of 5 defensive starters on injury report. via TLOD https://t.co/5LsohUVE8R — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) September 29, 2022

A surprise on the list is Denzel Ward who is dealing with back and rib injuries.

This was not known or apparent during last week’s Thursday night win over Pittsburgh.

2. A Homecoming For Chubb

Nick Chubb is a Georgia native.

This will be his first NFL game back in his home state.

#Browns Nick Chubb on going back to his home state of Georgia to play for the first time in the NFL pic.twitter.com/pF9Y51xlk8 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 28, 2022

As a rookie, Chubb faced the Falcons before at FirstEnergy Stadium.

If his results on Sunday are anything like his 2018 game against Atlanta, Browns fans will be elated.

Former #UGA RB Nick Chubb had a day vs the #Falcons pic.twitter.com/5ZMyME1Rrz — Gradick Sports (@GradickSports) November 11, 2018

The low-key Chubb is off to an outstanding start to the 2022 season ranking first in all of the important rushing categories.

Nicholas Jamaal Chubb ranks: Rushing yards: 1st.

Rushing TDs: 1st.

Yards per game: 1st.

Forced missed tackles: 1st.

100+ yard games since 2018: 1st. 1 OF 1. pic.twitter.com/lJIw6Mqvsu — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) September 28, 2022

3. “No Ego” Brissett

Speaking of low-key, Jacoby Brissett is embracing his opportunity and making the most of it.

He knows it is most likely an 11-game stint, but his main priority is winning.

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on Cleveland having more running yards than passing yards through three games: “Listen, I don’t have an ego to where I want to be somebody that I’m not.” #Browns pic.twitter.com/A04mV5JoIC — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) September 28, 2022

He does not care how the Browns score points, be it on the ground or in the air.

Brissett is playing great and doing it with grace and humility.

Can we all just appreciate Jacoby Brissett for a second… This man is ranked 9th in QBR, and 10th in QB RTG. I’m soo happy with his performance for the #browns He needs more respect IMMEDIATELY… pic.twitter.com/89BGo2RXFS — Believeland • CLE ‘TILL I DIE (@guild_brody) September 28, 2022

4. Throwback Thursday

To honor Falcons week, we throw it back twenty years ago to a pivotal game for the 2002 Browns against the Falcons.

Flashback to December 29, 2002 when William Green’s 64 yard TD run pushed the #Browns into the playoffs for the first and only time since the return in 1999 💪 I’m ready to feel this type of atmosphere again. It almost looks fake seeing the fans this hyped up late in the year 😭 pic.twitter.com/JWTqqFTBPu — Zach Fleer (@ZachFleer270) October 13, 2020

William Green‘s late-game touchdown run sealed the win for the Browns which helped pave their way into the playoffs.

This win by the 2002 Browns over the Falcons is ranked at No. 51 in the Browns’ Top 75 moments.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!