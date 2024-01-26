Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns OC Candidate Gets An Interview With The Bucs

Browns OC Candidate Gets An Interview With The Bucs

By

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore
Kellen Moore (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to look for their next offensive coordinator.

Houston Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson has drawn plenty of league-wide attention, but he’s not the only candidate they’re strongly considering right now.

Kellen Moore is also a target for multiple teams, with Mike Garafolo recently reporting on Twitter that he’s going to meet with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their offensive coordinator job as well.

Moore is exploring the market, as Jim Harbaugh took over the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job, and he’s likely to bring in his assistants with him.

He’s considered to be one of the most creative offensive minds in the game, and he became a hot and quick riser in the assistant coach scene during his four-year tenure with the Dallas Cowboys.

He could be tailor-made for the Buccaneers’ job, as they run a pass-heavy offense and have no running game whatsoever.

On top of that, he won’t have any issues calling the plays with Todd Bowles there.

That’s why the Browns will have to step up their game, and Kevin Stefsnski will most likely have to give up play-calling duties to convince him to take his talents to Berea.

Deshaun Watson led the league in passing yards once and has proven that he can be a gunslinger just as much as he’s a scrambler.

The Browns need to give him someone who can take their offense to the 21st century.

They can’t afford to close out the offseason without either Johnson or Moore as their next offensive coordinator.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Former Coach Shows Support To Browns OC Candidate

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Having Competition For 1 OC Candidate

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Announces 4 Browns Are Finalists For NFL Awards

23 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Reporter Hints At Kevin Stefanski Change If Kellen Moore Joins Browns

24 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Browns Have Requested An Interview With Chargers Coach

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Names The X-factor For Browns 2024 Season

1 day ago

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson

Browns Set To Interview Brian Johnson For OC Job

1 day ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Add Notable Kicker To The Team

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Insider Reveals Newest Addition To The Coaching Staff

2 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Reveals What Made This Browns Season Special

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joel Bitonio Shares Clear Thoughts About Joe Flacco's Stint

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns assistant coach Stump Mitchell

Stump Mitchell Speaks On 'Bad Blood' Against The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Interviewing Top OC Candidate Today

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Former Browns Coach Has Clear Message About Kevin Stefanski Changes

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Stump Mitchell Has Clear Message About Browns QB Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan

Tony Grossi Warns Browns About Major Loss This Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Admits He's Following 1 Team's Playoffs Run

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Andrew Berry Has Clear Message On Browns' Early Playoffs Exit

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Andrew Berry Makes Strong Statement On Nick Chubb's Future

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns GM Answers Big Question About Kevin Stefanski's Duties

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Andrew Berry Makes His Thoughts Clear On Joe Flacco

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Analyst Suggests Big QB Change For Browns Next Season

4 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Notable Scout Makes Big Projection For Browns OC Candidate

4 days ago

Super Bowl trophy

Browns Have Shocking Odds To Win Next Season's Super Bowl

4 days ago

Former Coach Shows Support To Browns OC Candidate

No more pages to load