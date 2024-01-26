Browns OC Candidate Gets An Interview With The Bucs

The Cleveland Browns continue to look for their next offensive coordinator.

Houston Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson has drawn plenty of league-wide attention, but he’s not the only candidate they’re strongly considering right now.

Kellen Moore is also a target for multiple teams, with Mike Garafolo recently reporting on Twitter that he’s going to meet with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their offensive coordinator job as well.

The #Buccaneers will interview #Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their OC job on Monday, sources say. Moore interviews with the #Browns today. The #Eagles have talked to him via virtual meeting. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 26, 2024

Moore is exploring the market, as Jim Harbaugh took over the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job, and he’s likely to bring in his assistants with him.

He’s considered to be one of the most creative offensive minds in the game, and he became a hot and quick riser in the assistant coach scene during his four-year tenure with the Dallas Cowboys.

He could be tailor-made for the Buccaneers’ job, as they run a pass-heavy offense and have no running game whatsoever.

On top of that, he won’t have any issues calling the plays with Todd Bowles there.

That’s why the Browns will have to step up their game, and Kevin Stefsnski will most likely have to give up play-calling duties to convince him to take his talents to Berea.

Deshaun Watson led the league in passing yards once and has proven that he can be a gunslinger just as much as he’s a scrambler.

The Browns need to give him someone who can take their offense to the 21st century.

They can’t afford to close out the offseason without either Johnson or Moore as their next offensive coordinator.