Former Coach Shows Support To Browns OC Candidate

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly shown an interest in pursuing former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore was one of the most prominent and quick risers in the assistance arching scene during his days in Dallas, up to the point where he underwent several interviews for head coaching jobs and was one of the main candidates to take the reins from Mike McCarthy during his time with the organization.

However, some fans don’t seem to be that impressed with his recent job after watching the Los Angeles Chargers deploy a rather mediocre offense in his first year on the job.

That’s why former football coach Matt Wilson took to Twitter to call out those fans and their recency bias, reminding everyone of how great the Cowboys offense was in his four years on the job.

It’s absolutely insane to me that people think Kellen Moore is a bad OC because he had ONE “average” year with LAC. His offenses for 4 straight seasons prior were some of the best in the league with Dallas. Let’s try to get past the recency bias. #Browns #DawgPound #NFL — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) January 25, 2024

Even with Dak Prescott and despite Ezekiel Elliott’s yearly regression, the Cowboys always had one of the best offenses in the game during Moore’s tenure.

One could make a case for that being a matter of personnel as well, as their offense was as good — if not better — with McCarthy calling the plays, but his work still cannot be overlooked.

Moore was considered to be one of the most creative young minds in the business, and sometimes it takes more than one year to implement a system.

The Browns are doing the right thing by pursuing him, and they definitely could do a lot worse than him if they want to take their offense to the next level.