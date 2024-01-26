Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Coach Shows Support To Browns OC Candidate

Former Coach Shows Support To Browns OC Candidate

By

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore
Kellen Moore (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly shown an interest in pursuing former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore was one of the most prominent and quick risers in the assistance arching scene during his days in Dallas, up to the point where he underwent several interviews for head coaching jobs and was one of the main candidates to take the reins from Mike McCarthy during his time with the organization.

However, some fans don’t seem to be that impressed with his recent job after watching the Los Angeles Chargers deploy a rather mediocre offense in his first year on the job.

That’s why former football coach Matt Wilson took to Twitter to call out those fans and their recency bias, reminding everyone of how great the Cowboys offense was in his four years on the job.

Even with Dak Prescott and despite Ezekiel Elliott’s yearly regression, the Cowboys always had one of the best offenses in the game during Moore’s tenure.

One could make a case for that being a matter of personnel as well, as their offense was as good — if not better — with McCarthy calling the plays, but his work still cannot be overlooked.

Moore was considered to be one of the most creative young minds in the business, and sometimes it takes more than one year to implement a system.

The Browns are doing the right thing by pursuing him, and they definitely could do a lot worse than him if they want to take their offense to the next level.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Having Competition For 1 OC Candidate

11 mins ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Announces 4 Browns Are Finalists For NFL Awards

20 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Reporter Hints At Kevin Stefanski Change If Kellen Moore Joins Browns

21 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Browns Have Requested An Interview With Chargers Coach

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Names The X-factor For Browns 2024 Season

24 hours ago

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson

Browns Set To Interview Brian Johnson For OC Job

1 day ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Add Notable Kicker To The Team

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Insider Reveals Newest Addition To The Coaching Staff

2 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Reveals What Made This Browns Season Special

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joel Bitonio Shares Clear Thoughts About Joe Flacco's Stint

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns assistant coach Stump Mitchell

Stump Mitchell Speaks On 'Bad Blood' Against The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Interviewing Top OC Candidate Today

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Former Browns Coach Has Clear Message About Kevin Stefanski Changes

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Stump Mitchell Has Clear Message About Browns QB Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan

Tony Grossi Warns Browns About Major Loss This Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Admits He's Following 1 Team's Playoffs Run

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Andrew Berry Has Clear Message On Browns' Early Playoffs Exit

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Andrew Berry Makes Strong Statement On Nick Chubb's Future

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns GM Answers Big Question About Kevin Stefanski's Duties

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Andrew Berry Makes His Thoughts Clear On Joe Flacco

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Analyst Suggests Big QB Change For Browns Next Season

4 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Notable Scout Makes Big Projection For Browns OC Candidate

4 days ago

Super Bowl trophy

Browns Have Shocking Odds To Win Next Season's Super Bowl

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Notable QB Coach Makes Strong Statement About Browns OC Candidate

5 days ago

Browns Are Having Competition For 1 OC Candidate

No more pages to load