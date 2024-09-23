Browns Open As Favorites Against Raiders

Entering the season, Cleveland Browns analysts thought the season-opening stretch of NFC East teams – combined with the Las Vegas Raiders – would be the franchise’s easiest stretch of the season.

The New York Giants had other plans, taking the fight to the Browns in a 21-15 victory over Cleveland on Sunday.

Now, the next “easiest” opponent on the horizon is the Raiders, a squad that serves as next week’s opponent.

Oddsmakers have made their early-week decision on which team should win this contest.

Analyst Matt Fontana shared that Cleveland opened as the favorite for their Week 4 tilt in Las Vegas with a 1.5-point spread.

#Browns open a 1.5 point road favorite over Las Vegas next week — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) September 23, 2024

Bettors will note the Browns have only covered the spread once, their three-point underdog status during their 18-13 Week 2 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns are 0-2 against the spread when favored after Cleveland dropped home contests against the Dallas Cowboys and Giants.

Cleveland was a bettor’s delight last season as the team covered the spread 10 out of 18 times with one push during the 2023 season.

The Browns are the favorites after Las Vegas hosted the Carolina Panthers – viewed as one of the worst teams in the NFL today – and were soundly defeated 36-22 by the NFC South squad in Nevada.

Las Vegas is also 1-2 against the spread after their Week 3 loss, a contest that the Raiders were favored to win over the Panthers by nearly a touchdown.

Both Cleveland and Las Vegas will look to even their records in the Week 4 contest with the teams having identical 1-2 marks on the year.

