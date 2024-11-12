Analyst Says He Would ‘Check Out’ As A Fan If Browns Traded 1 Player

Trade rumors swirling around Myles Garrett before the 2024 NFL trade deadline sent shockwaves through Cleveland.

The Browns’ superstar pass-rusher became the center of speculation, with reports suggesting the team might consider moving him—albeit for an astronomical price.

The mere thought of trading Garrett drew strong reactions from the Browns faithful and NFL analysts alike.

For many, Garrett represents more than just a player; he’s the cornerstone of the franchise.

NFL analyst Ryan Tyler recently voiced this sentiment on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” podcast when asked which player’s departure would make him abandon ship as a Browns fan.

“The easy answer is Myles Garrett,” Tyler stated. “Like I said, I don’t need to say anything more about him. You saw him, he absolutely wrecked that one drive against the Chargers, three first half sacks. Listen, Myles Garrett is just unbelievable.”

These comments came on the heels of Garrett’s dominant performance against the Chargers, where he recorded five tackles and three sacks.

His impact this season speaks volumes: 23 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and seven sacks in nine games, consistently disrupting opposing offenses despite Cleveland’s fading playoff aspirations.

The Browns’ defense has emerged as the team’s backbone this season, ranking amongst the better half of the league in terms of pass defense and run defense.

This defensive success stands in stark contrast to the team’s offensive struggles, as Cleveland finds itself among the bottom five teams in both passing and rushing statistics.

Persistent penalties and inconsistent play continue to plague the Browns’ offense, highlighting the team’s imbalance.

For the Cleveland faithful maintaining hope, the solution seems clear: addressing offensive shortcomings should take priority over any consideration of parting with Garrett, whose presence remains vital to the team’s identity and success.

