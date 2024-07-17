Browns Nation

Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Pro Football Network Reveals Nick Chubb Rank For 2024 Season

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

Browns running back Nick Chubb remains a force to be reckoned with in the NFL.

Despite playing only two games in 2023 due to his knee injury, the athlete is well-respected around the league.

Yet another media outlet is paying their respects to one of the league’s best running backs with its latest projections.

Pro Football Network posted on Twitter its top 100 players for the 2024 season, naming Nick Chubb as the No. 86 player for the upcoming year.

Chubb has been furiously rehabbing since his last surgery in November to repair the MCL and ACL tears in the same knee he injured while at Georgia.

While the running back has not publicly named a timetable for his return, Chubb has shared numerous workout videos over the offseason to show his rehabilitation progress.

The Browns shared on Twitter a recent video of the running back, showing Chubb squatting over 540 pounds twice.

Literally, Chubb also has plenty of incentive to return to the field this season.

The Browns announced a restructured contract for Chubb this offseason, reducing his salary cap hit significantly and giving the athlete an incentive-laden structure where he can make several million more than his salary in 2024.

Chubb praised the franchise for the contract, suggesting that the team could have cut him and left him without an opportunity to return to the only team he has played for in the NFL.

The four-time Pro Bowl athlete has played in 77 games for Cleveland, recording 6,511 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns in his six-year professional career.

