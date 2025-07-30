Browns Owner Uses 2 Words To Describe Quinshon Judkins’ Future

The Cleveland Browns face an unusual situation as training camp progresses.

Former Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins stands as the only unsigned player from the 2025 NFL Draft following his recent arrest on domestic violence charges in Florida.

The team has remained largely silent about his status since the incident came to light.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam addressed the situation publicly for the first time on Tuesday.

When reporters asked whether he expects Judkins to eventually play for Cleveland, his response was brief but telling.

“Haslam said he’s ‘cautiously optimistic’ that unsigned rookie RB Quinshon Judkins will play for the Browns in 2025 but wants to let due process play out,” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi reported.

Haslam said he’s “cautiously optimistic” that unsigned rookie RB Quinshon Judkins will play for the Browns in 2025 but wants to let due process play out. https://t.co/n3bldmixPw — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 29, 2025

The Browns now must decide whether to offer Judkins a fully guaranteed rookie contract while his legal matters remain unresolved.

The organization appears to be taking a wait-and-see approach rather than rushing into any decisions.

This marks the second straight year a Browns rookie has encountered legal issues during training camp.

Last season, defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was arrested in connection with a domestic dispute, creating a troubling pattern for the franchise.

Judkins faces potential disciplinary action from the league even after his legal situation gets resolved.

His absence during this crucial development period puts him at a significant disadvantage as he tries to make the transition from college to professional football.

The timing could not be worse for a rookie who needs every available practice session to adapt to the NFL game.

Missing training camp reps while other players build chemistry and learn the system creates obstacles that extend far beyond any legal consequences.

Cleveland has not established any timeline for when Judkins might sign his contract and join team activities.

NEXT:

Browns Shuffle Offensive Line With Roster Move