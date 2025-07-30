Browns Shuffle Offensive Line With Roster Move

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

They can’t afford to have another year like they had in 2024, as rebuilding isn’t a sustainable option for years on end.

The front office isn’t staying pat, much to the delight of the fanbase.

One of their recent moves was signing center Bucky Williams, subsequently waiving center Brady Latham, as the team’s official X account noted.

We've signed C Bucky Williams and waived C Brady Latham — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 29, 2025

The Browns’ offensive line has had its work cut out for them in recent seasons with a plethora of quarterback changes, and they’re also slated to have a new starter in 2025.

Without stability, it’s difficult for a team to maintain momentum, which is a key reason the Browns have struggled to become a consistent playoff team.

Perhaps a player like Williams can help be an agent of change, especially in these uncertain times with their quarterback play.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is doing everything he can to put the best possible team on the field in hopes of bringing this organization out of what feels like a never-ending rut.

The AFC North isn’t an easy division, as the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals have duked it out for the top spot in recent years.

If the Browns can start figuring things out on the offensive line and in the quarterback room, they just might start establishing themselves as more of a competitive threat.

NEXT:

Former Player Warns Browns About Potential QB Move