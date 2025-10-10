Browns Part Ways With Injured CB

The Cleveland Browns made another round of roster moves this week, continuing their ongoing effort to reshape the cornerback position.

The team signed Dom Jones to the active roster before acquiring Tyson Campbell in a trade with Jacksonville that sent Greg Newsome II to the Jaguars.

The adjustments extended beyond those headline moves as Cleveland parted ways with an injured cornerback who had recently landed on the practice squad injured list.

“The Browns released cornerback Ameer Speed from the practice squad injured list with an injury settlement, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.” Daniel Oyefusi shared the update on X.

Speed had joined Cleveland’s practice squad in September but never appeared in a regular-season game due to an undisclosed injury that kept him sidelined throughout his brief tenure with the organization.

Speed’s professional career has been marked by constant movement since entering the league.

The New England Patriots selected him in the sixth round, 214th overall in the 2023 draft, but waived him that October.

The Indianapolis Colts claimed him off waivers the following day, though his time there proved equally brief.

He was released in August 2024 and cycled through their practice squad before another release in September.

The Chicago Bears added Speed to their practice unit days later and eventually promoted him to the active roster in November 2024.

He signed an exclusive rights free agent deal with Chicago earlier this past offseason, but injuries derailed his progress.

The Bears waived him in August before the Browns offered him a practice squad spot the following month.

The injury settlement makes Speed a free agent once he recovers.

