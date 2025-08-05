Kevin Stefanski Speaks Out About Dillon Gabriel’s Struggles

Cleveland Browns training camp has become a testing ground for rookie Dillon Gabriel.

The third-round pick from Oregon faces scrutiny with each practice session as he works to establish himself in the NFL.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has watched Gabriel navigate the ups and downs that come with learning professional football.

When Cleveland reporter Scott Petrak asked Stefanski about Gabriel’s handling of training camp’s challenges, the Browns coach offered his perspective on rookie development.

“Yeah, I think all these rookies like you mentioned, Scott (Petrak), and certainly quarterbacks, there’s plays that are set up for you and you let it rip and it’s there. There’s times that things aren’t there. And I think the big thing is learning from every single one of those reps. Like I can think of certain reps where you got to move in the pocket and you got to run out of the pocket. You got to go scramble and get as much as we can get and get down and protect yourself. That’s real football,” Stefanski said.

Gabriel’s numbers through ten practices tell a story of growing pains. He has completed 62 of 113 passes for a 54.9% completion rate.

That mark sits below his three quarterback teammates. Four touchdown passes against two interceptions show flashes of ability mixed with rookie mistakes.

Critics have questioned whether Gabriel belongs at this level. The outside noise hasn’t fazed Stefanski or offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Both coaches emphasize development over immediate results.

Physical issues have also surfaced for Gabriel. Hamstring tightness could limit his availability for Friday’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

The Browns added Tyler Huntley to provide depth at the position.

Gabriel currently sits third on the depth chart behind Pickett and Joe Flacco. His accuracy and timing need refinement, but Cleveland sees potential worth nurturing.

NEXT:

Browns Turns Heads With Big Shedeur Sanders Move