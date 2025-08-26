Browns Part Ways With Veteran Running Back

The Cleveland Browns keep making moves as the NFL roster deadline nears.

Instead of adding a veteran running back as expected, they parted ways with one.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns released Pierre Strong Jr.

#Browns have released RB Pierre Strong Jr. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 26, 2025

This isn’t a surprise, all things considered.

Strong entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s failed to fully establish himself so far, rushing for 499 yards in his three seasons.

The Browns were expected to have a two-man rookie tandem in the backfield, but they’re looking thin at running back instead.

Veteran Jerome Ford is expected to be the starter, but he hasn’t lived up to the expectations as Nick Chubb’s replacement.

Dylan Sampson, a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is explosive and promising, and might be a big play waiting to happen on every carry, but reports state that he may not be ready to handle a big workload right away.

They also have undrafted rookie Ahmani Marshall, who turned heads in training camp, but he might not be much more than a depth piece at this point in his development.

This all has to do with Quinshon Judkins’ unsettled situation.

The second-round pick has yet to sign his rookie deal after facing a domestic assault charge that has been dropped, and even if he does sign before the start of the season, he could be suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

As such, the Browns might be in the market for a running back let go by another team.

