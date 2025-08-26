Diontae Johnson Sends 4-Word Message After Being Cut

The Cleveland Browns have parted ways with Diontae Johnson.

The veteran wideout failed to impress, and he’ll now be a free agent again.

Nevertheless, Johnson holds no grudges, and he took to social media to send an honest message to the organization:

“Appreciate the opportunity regardless,” Johnson posted on X.

Appreciate the opportunity regardless 🙏🏾💯 — Diontae Johnson (@Juiceup__3) August 26, 2025

Johnson has plenty of experience and, on paper, he could’ve and should’ve been in the mix to be the team’s WR2 behind Jerry Jeudy.

However, he didn’t always show a lot of effort.

He ran some lazy routes in the preseason, and that’s not something you can afford when you’re trying to make a team, especially after playing for three organizations in a single season.

It’s been years since Johnson was a relevant contributor, and this may be the end of the line for him.

Of course, he will continue to be mentioned as a potential addition for teams needing depth or whenever an injury happens.

But other than that, it’s hard to imagine any team will give him a chance to make their 53-man roster after the final cuts on Tuesday.

As things stand now, the Browns may only have one spot left for a wide receiver.

Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, and DeAndre Carter will all reportedly make the roster.

That leaves Gage Larvadain as the leading candidate for the final spot, especially with Kaden Davis no longer in the mix.

