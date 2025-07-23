Browns Player Called Out To Prove Himself This Season

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t get much going on offense last season.

Some of that had to do with coordinator Ken Dorsey’s game-planning, yet most of that had to do with quarterback Deshaun Watson’s subpar play.

However, it was also hard to find success behind an injury-riddled offensive line that changed its blocking schemes under a new position coach.

That’s why, now that the line is back to full strength and has returned to its previous scheme, there shouldn’t be any more excuses.

With that in mind, insider Dan Labbe called out Dawand Jones to prove that he is worthy of the Browns’ faith in him.

“The Browns are clearing the way for Jones to take over as left tackle and hope they backed into a Jedrick Wills Jr. replacement when they took Jones in the fourth round in [the 2023 NFL Draft]. Proving time for Jones will come in the regular season. He must show he can hold up against the league’s best edge rushers at left tackle and has to prove he can make it through a full season. He looked like he was in good shape during the spring and ready for the challenge, and he’ll be tested regularly throughout camp by Myles Garrett. The Browns are hoping he comes out of the summer looking ready to excel in this new challenge,” Labbe wrote.

Jones has shown flashes of strong play, and, from a physical and technique standpoint, there’s no doubt that he can be an above-average left tackle and an outstanding blindside protector.

Unfortunately, he’s sustained two season-ending injuries in as many years in the league, and consistency and durability are required at the position.

This may be his final shot to prove that he can handle these duties, and he enters training camp as the clear-cut favorite to get the bulk of the snaps at left tackle.

The Browns have massive questions at quarterback, and they need to create gaps for the running game, so Jones and his linemates will have to be at their best for this team to succeed.

