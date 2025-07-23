Browns Nation

Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Browns Unveil New Helmets For 2025

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are embracing change as they attempt to move past a disappointing 3-14 campaign that left the franchise searching for answers.

The organization’s commitment to transformation extends beyond personnel moves and coaching adjustments.

The Browns unveiled their latest addition to that identity on July 23 with the introduction of their first-ever brown helmet.

The alternate design, strategically revealed ahead of training camp, marks a notable departure from the team’s traditional look.

“Built to be tough and competitive,” the Browns captioned their announcement.

The reveal came with typical Cleveland flair, as the franchise teased the design through a floating Browns tarp on Lake Erie before making the official announcement during The Pat McAfee Show.

Mascot Brownie the Elf added spectacle to the moment, helping introduce what the team has dubbed the “Alpha Dawg” look.

The new helmet features a matte brown shell with twin orange stripes and a brown facemask.

It completes a fully brown Color Rush uniform that includes matching jerseys and pants, creating a bold monochromatic appearance that has generated mixed reactions from fans and analysts.

Cleveland plans to wear the Alpha Dawg uniform for three home games this season.

The Browns will debut the look September 21 against the Green Bay Packers, wear it again October 19 versus the Miami Dolphins, and close out December 7 when they host the Tennessee Titans.

Following last season’s struggles, Cleveland aims for a cultural shift, and this visual overhaul represents part of that strategy.

Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation