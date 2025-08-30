Browns Player Predicted To Make First Pro Bowl This Season

The Cleveland Browns have found consistency in an unexpected place during training camp.

While much attention focuses on quarterback battles and defensive adjustments, fans have watched punter Corey Bojorquez quietly emerge as one of the team’s most reliable weapons.

Field position battles often decide tight games in the NFL. Bojorquez has mastered the art of flipping the field and forcing opponents to start drives in poor territory.

His precision and power have caught the eye of observers throughout camp sessions.

Analyst Mary Kay Cabot recently identified Bojorquez as a strong candidate for his first Pro Bowl selection.

“I think that we could go with the punter. I cannot tell you the amount of times that I look up and I’m saying, ‘Wow,’ about Corey Bojorquez’s punt. His placement is amazing, his distance is amazing, and he’s being overlooked for the Pro Bowl. I think he definitely is somebody that should be very, very high on our list,” Mary Kay said on the Orange and Browns podcast.

Bojorquez earned a contract extension in 2024 after posting impressive numbers.

He punted 87 times for nearly 4,300 yards in 2023.

More importantly, he placed 31 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Those numbers reflect the kind of control that coaching staffs value.

His performance ranked fourth in the NFL in Field Position Over Expected.

The Browns have named him a team captain for 2025, recognizing both his leadership qualities and dependability.

Cleveland expects to play in close defensive battles this season.

Bojorquez’s ability to win the field position game will be crucial.

His pursuit of a first Pro Bowl selection is becoming a realistic goal as the season approaches.

