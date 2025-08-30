Deshaun Watson Raises Eyebrows With Full-Body Tattoo

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation has taken shape ahead of the season.

However, their highest-paid quarterback, Deshaun Watson, is making headlines for reasons that have nothing to do with football.

Watson recently made a decision that has captured attention across the NFL community and social media.

The quarterback underwent anesthesia to complete an extensive full-body tattoo session, a process that required multiple artists working simultaneously for several hours.

“Browns star QB Deshaun Watson underwent anesthesia for a full-body tattoo that is themed around his legendary career and family. It includes his Fiancée, an Empty Super Bowl Ring, Kaws Dolls, and a Diamond. He was put to sleep for many hours with four tattoo artists working on him simultaneously,” Dov Kleiman shared.

Insane: Browns star QB Deshaun Watson underwent anesthesia for a full-body tattoo that is themed around his legendary career and family. It includes his Fiancée, an Empty Super Bowl Ring, Kaws Dolls, and a Diamond. He was put to sleep for many hours with four tattoo artists… pic.twitter.com/7LhKQlUEXe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 29, 2025

The tattoo design has generated significant discussion, particularly the inclusion of a blank Super Bowl ring.

Some view this as Watson expressing his championship aspirations. Others question the timing, given his current circumstances.

Watson will start the 2024 season on the physically unable to perform list following Achilles surgery.

This placement sidelines him for at least the first four games of the season.

Joe Flacco will handle starting duties during Watson’s absence, with rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders completing the quarterback room.

Some fans see it as a statement about his goals and determination to return stronger. Many others view it differently, considering his hefty contract and the pressure surrounding his comeback from injury.

Watson continues sharing updates about his recovery process on social media while working toward his return.

NEXT:

Johnny Manziel Pushes Back On 'Bust' Label With Browns