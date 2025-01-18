Browns Player Reveals Why Tommy Rees Will Have Success In New Role

The Cleveland Browns began their offseason by firing two offensive coaches, showing the door to coordinator Ken Dorsey and line coach Andy Dickerson.

Those positions have been filled as the Browns promoted pass game coordinator and tight ends coach Tommy Rees to the vacant coordinator position while former Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren will work with the team’s offensive line.

The 32-year-old Rees has a successful past, albeit at the college level.

Rees was the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame for three seasons before assuming the role with Alabama in 2023, helping the Crimson Tide reach the national semifinals that season.

In only his second season in the NFL, Rees will now be charged with revamping Cleveland’s offense after the team scored the fewest points in the NFL last season.

One player believes that Rees is the right man for the job.

Cleveland tight end Blake Whiteheart spoke highly about Rees as he shared why he believes the offensive coordinator will be successful with the Browns next season.

“He just views the game like a quarterback,” Whiteheart said. “As tight ends, he was stressing to us what the quarterback would want (in) spacing, timing, routes. Just (emphasizing) that a foot here, a step here, that’s the difference in getting open or the play not working.”

Rees potentially was hired as the Browns can pair a young offensive mind with a quarterback from the draft, allowing both the coach and player to grow into their roles together.

Cleveland possesses the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, allowing the Browns to pick a franchise-level quarterback with that highly-coveted selection.

