Deshaun Watson Reveals His Thoughts On Browns’ New Offense

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the 2024 Cleveland Browns.

On top of Jerry Jeudy’s addition, hiring Ken Dorsey could do wonders for the offense.

Deshaun Watson will get to work with someone who helped Cam Newton become an MVP and Josh Allen become one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and expectations are high in Berea.

With that in mind, Watson shared his thoughts on the team’s new-look offense and how they could fare in 2024.

Talking to “The Dawgs” Podcast, he claimed that the Browns will combine Kevin Stefanski’s NFL-style offense with Ken Dorsey’s college-like offense, adding that it should be quite exciting and that they want to put plenty of points on the scoreboard.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson talks about the new offensive system and what fans can expect in 2024. "I think it's gonna get a little feel of Kevin Stefanski and that NFL style, and then you gonna get a little Dorsey and that college style. I know those guys want to be very…

Needless to say, Watson’s play will be the key to their success.

He had his best game as a Brown before suffering that season-ending shoulder injury, finally showing encouraging signs for the first time since he arrived in Ohio.

Dorsey has plenty of experience with big and mobile quarterbacks with a strong arm, so this looks like a match made in heaven for the Clemson product.

Whether he or Stefanski will be in charge of play-calling is still up in the air, but that doesn’t currently seem to be a big deal.

All that matters is that they finally cater the offense to Watson’s needs and that he manages to stay healthy to find a rhythm after spending so much time on and off the field for various reasons.

