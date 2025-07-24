Browns Player Turns Heads With Major Physique Change

The Cleveland Browns need more from Dawand Jones.

Perhaps, more specifically, they need him to be out there.

That’s why it’s so refreshing to see how much weight he’s lost and how much muscle he’s put on in between seasons.

In a series of pictures shared by Mac Blank on X, we can see Jones’ notorious physical change.

Dawand Jones now vs Dawand Jones in the last game he played before the injury To attack his rehab AND lose significant weight at the same time is crazy. He definitely looks ready to be a franchise LT #Browns #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/UUPPdheVj5 — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) July 24, 2025

Jones looked solid in limited snaps as the team’s starting left tackle last season, but once again, he couldn’t close out the year on the field because of an injury.

He’s now sustained two season-ending injuries in as many campaigns in the league, raising major questions about his durability and whether he can be the team’s solution at the position for years to come.

There’s no doubt that he can hold his own from a physical, talent, and technique perspective, but availability is often the best of abilities, and he’s left plenty to be desired in that regard.

Jones has clearly been hitting the gym and improving his eating habits, and dropping some weight will certainly help him avoid major injuries.

The Browns’ offensive line will be in the spotlight after a subpar season in 2024.

The unit as a whole is expected to take a leap and bounce back, and having Jones healthy and anchoring the blindside will certainly help with that.

Hopefully, this will be just what he needed to finally stay on the field and prove that he can be a building block for the future.

