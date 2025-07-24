Kevin Stefanski Provides Injury Update On Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns seemed more than ready to move on from Deshaun Watson this offseason.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam went on the record to admit that they had made a mistake when they traded for him, and the team went on to bring in four quarterbacks.

Even so, some speculated that Watson could still play this season, as he was working very hard in his rehab process.

That doesn’t seem likely to happen.

When asked about him, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he’s been very active and doing everything he can, but not much more than that (via Mary Kay Cabot):

“When asked about quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was placed on the active PUP (physically unable to perform) list, Stefanski provided a brief update without offering a timeline for return. He stated Watson is ‘doing a great job’ and ‘working very hard’ in the weight room, training room, and meeting room. Stefanski emphasized that Watson is doing ‘everything that he’s able to do right now’ while recovering from his season-ending shoulder injury from last year,” Cabot wrote.

Watson has taken multiple cryptic shots at his critics this offseason.

He’s shared videos of his recovery process and his workouts on social media.

Even so, it’s hard to envision a world in which the Browns will allow him to suit up.

If anything, they would benefit from him not being cleared to play, as it could lead to some financial relief.

The Browns’ decision to give him a fully guaranteed contract was met with plenty of criticism at the time.

Fast forward to today, and it may go down as the worst transaction in sports history.

