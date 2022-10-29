3 Browns Players Ruled Out For Monday Night

The Cleveland Browns need all hands on deck as they take on their divisional rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, on Monday Night Football, the Halloween edition.

That will not be the case as the team revealed on Saturday that three starters have already been ruled out of the game.

None of these injured players is a surprise, but it still is not good news for a team that really must win this game.

Who Is Out

Cornerback Denzel Ward will miss his third straight game as he continues to deal with the concussion he sustained in the Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tight end David Njoku who suffered an ankle injury in the Week 7 loss to the Ravens is also ruled out.

Finally, guard Wyatt Teller is missing his second straight game with a calf injury.

CB Denzel Ward (concussion, TE David Njoku (ankle) and OG Wyatt Teller (calf) all ruled OUT for MNF vs. Cincy #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 29, 2022

What It Means

The Browns always pride themselves on the next-man-up mentality.

Starting in his second straight game, Hjalte Froholdt must continue to hold the line and create run lanes for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Harrison Bryant needs to produce in Njoku’s absence.

And let’s just say the entire defensive secondary must keep Joe Burrow honest and not leave receivers open for easy Burrow targets.

Specifically, the Browns will look for young players like Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson to try and fill the void left by Ward.

While Ja’Marr Chase is out of the game, the Bengals still have Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd who are capable of making big plays in Chase’s absence.