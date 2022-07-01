Browns Nation

3 Browns Players Who Should Be Team Captains In 2022

By

Cleveland Browns players enter the stadium before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made substantial personnel changes during the 2022 offseason.

Because of that, in consideration of who should be team captains, we selected three players that have longevity with the team.

Those three players, in alphabetical order, are as follows:

 

1. Joel Bitonio

The list could start and end with Joel Bitonio.

It is that simple.

He has been with the team since 2014, a feat shared only with long snapper Charley Hughlett.

Bitonio is the heart and soul of the offensive line.

He is a tremendous mentor to the younger players while still being at the top of his game.

After announcing Bitonio’s contract extension last fall, GM Andrew Berry said:

“After last season, we decided that one of our major football priorities would be to make Joel Bitonio a Brown for the rest of his career. Joel is one of our most decorated players and is the ideal personification of our ‘Tough, Smart, Accountable’ mantra. We value Joel’s high-level performance, leadership, consistency and durability. We are all excited about this extension and hopeful that at the end of his career we will all be looking forward to celebrating Joel’s gold jacket fitting in Canton.”

 

2. Nick Chubb

Team captains tend to be vocal and loud, but that is not necessarily the quality of a great team captain.

Sometimes the best leaders lead by example with hard work and perseverance.

That is who Nick Chubb is.

His success directly impacts the success of this team.

He will not cast blame on others for his errors, and he accepts full responsibility for his actions while highlighting teammates that are performing well.

An occasional pep talk can come from Chubb; we know it is in there since he hosted a youth camp this summer and had the kids amped up.

 

3. Myles Garrett 

The face of the defense is Myles Garrett.

His talent makes everyone want to play with him and to be better because of him.

He is also a prominent face in the community and an avid supporter of the Cavs.

Finally, Garrett is not interested in individual honors and wants the team to reach the utmost high which is a Super Bowl Championship.

He is in his prime, ready to win, and not interested in excuses or missed opportunities.

 

Conclusion

Since 2020 under Coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns do not appoint season-long team captains.

Instead, unique captains are selected for each game.

That means that these three players should all get at least one opportunity to be team captains this season.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Concerned Browns Fan says

    I’d make Watson, a year long captain, just to spite all you self righteous, simp, gump, hypocritic, bigots!!

    Reply

Browns Will Need To Lean More On Nick Chubb This Season

