3 Browns Players Whose Stock Is Down After Jets Loss

The Cleveland Browns fell apart in the final minutes of their Week 2 game and lost what looked like an unbeatable 13-point lead to the New York Jets.

The #Jets have STUNNED the #Browns. From down 30-17 with under 2 minutes left to to up 31-30. UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/GZXxtOWFuB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2022

The Browns are now 1-1 and have a very short week to regroup and move on from this loss before the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town for Thursday Night Football.

Here are three players whose stock is down after this devastating loss.

Spoiler alert: there are more than three so it took some narrowing down to get here.

People were worried the QB may put us in position to lose games and in reality it’s been all coaching/game-planning and lack of execution by an extremely talented defense. #Browns — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) September 18, 2022

Your list could definitely be different than mine and still be 100% accurate.

1. Demetric Felton

Ever since Jakeem Grant went down in training camp, I have been secretly worried about punt and kick returns.

The plan before and after Grant looks haphazard.

I can’t go another week watching Demetric Felton spin into a defender and muff punts. Really wish Jakeem Grant hadn’t gotten injured. #Browns — Mike (@big_mike9169) September 19, 2022

Demetric Felton has been shaky in his efforts in both games this season, and it is time to admit that he is not the answer on special teams.

The fact that we are on a short week is about the only reason I can conjure for not cutting Demetric Felton tonight. He adds so little value. Obviously, there is plenty of blame to go around. — Warren Zimmerman (@warrenzim) September 18, 2022

The Browns were correct in trying to find a reputable returns specialist like Grant.

They need to either look for another solid player outside of the current roster or work hard to get Jerome Ford or D’Ernest Johnson, who has been a healthy scratch for two straight weeks, established in the role.

2. Denzel Ward

The blown coverage on the Jets touchdown play is something that will be ingrained in fans’ minds for weeks.

Only a Steelers win on Thursday night will help alleviate it.

In the meantime, Pro Bowl corner Denzel Ward appears to be the main culprit for what happened.

Denzel Ward is being paid like he's elite, looking in the backfield while the WR runs right by him..even if he's expecting safety help, wtf are you doing? https://t.co/EefAqAfS4p — Jason Woodley (@JasonWoodley33) September 18, 2022

Ward is a great player, but it was not evident particularly on this play on Sunday.

#Browns John Johnson III on what the DBs need to do pic.twitter.com/h55VAQwN9D — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 19, 2022

Was it a signal issue that resulted in not everyone being on the same page?

Only the players and coaches know, but it needs to be corrected ASAP.

3. Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett is normally a fan favorite or cannot do much wrong, but his misstep on Sunday afternoon at least temporarily lowered his stock.

He had one sack of Joe Flacco which was good.

The real reason he ended up on this list is because of what he said after the game.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett on postgame reaction from fans: “The most disappointing thing was the booing at the end. It’s 2 games; we have plenty more games to play.” — Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ) September 18, 2022

No one loves to hear fans booing at a home game.

However, fans watched a total collapse in the final two minutes of that game.

It must have been surreal to see the events unfold in person so booing is a natural byproduct of that.

Even Jim Donovan understood why the fans reacted that way.

Booing that late performance has nothing to do with giving up on the team. It’s letting them know that was unacceptable. No way they should have lost that game. #Browns — Levi Wilson (@LWil937) September 18, 2022

Garrett should not be admonishing the fans for their reaction to that performance.

Instead, he should be apologizing to the fans who witnessed that debacle and promising quick fixes and much better results beginning on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.