NFL Fans React To Browns’ Loss To The Jets

The Cleveland Browns dropped a heartbreaker to the New York Jets in Week 2.

The final score was 31-30.

The Browns fall to 1-1 on the 2022 season with an eventful fourth quarter where both teams scored a combined 30 points.

The Browns had the lead and failed to hold on to get the win.

Here are how NFL fans reacted to the loss.

1. Browns Still Can’t Hold A Lead

It is a recurring theme held over from 2021, and to a lesser degree last week when they left the Panthers back into the game.

Fans took note.

Kasey Crabtree, though proclaiming not to be a football expert, asked some poignant questions that the Browns need to answer.

I'm NOT a sports or #football expert, but even I can see @Browns have a SERIOUS issue closing out games WHILE THEY HAVE THE LEAD!!! Is it #hubris? Lack of #conditioning? Poor #playcalling? I don't know, but #FigureItOut! It's your job! Not the kicker's fault. #Browns #CLEvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/wRajksVqP2 — Kasey Crabtree (@KaseyCrabtree) September 18, 2022

Why does this keep happening?

Is it a lack of conditioning or poor playcalling or something else?

@Browns being the typical Cleveland Browns doing all they can to lose the 4th qtr 😂. #CLEvsNYJ #NFL #Browns — Jared G (@trigger50cal) September 18, 2022

Well, the #Browns have once again found a new and interesting way to lose😒 https://t.co/VDgSnEsPjY — Shel Sez Hello 🐬 (@TheCleve30) September 18, 2022

2. Fire The Coaches

Emotional fans are looking for this situation to be fixed ASAP.

One suggestion is to fire coaches.

Jim Carlton starts with Coach Stefanski and continues with defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

I have never seen a worse group of coaches. The only success this team has seen came from talent alone. Fire Stefanski. Fire Woods. People give Stefanski so much unearned credit. We won our first playoff game in decades while he watched from his basement. — Jim Carlton (@JimCarlton2) September 18, 2022

Joe Woods defensive schemes remind me of the time I played chess with my ex and forgot about the left half of the board. #Browns #FireJoeWoods — Potoooooooo – whole (@PotoosRUs) September 18, 2022

The hashtag #FireJoeWoods is going viral.

#FireJoeWoods – This is a terribly coached defense. Absolutely massive collapse when the game should’ve been over. @JDubsIII #Browns — Josh Carey (@JoshDCarey) September 18, 2022

Joe Woods is a terrible defensive coordinator. No more excuses, so much talent and week after week we can’t hold on to leads. #firejoewoods #Browns — Long Beach Mike (@longbeachmike73) September 18, 2022

3. What Is Happening With The Defense?

Joe Flacco is the backup quarterback who managed to get the job done on Sunday.

The Browns’ defense is definitely falling under the microscope for poor fourth-quarter play.

We gave up 31 points to a back up QB with no receivers. The whole defense needs to be fired. — xrzerps (@xrzerps) September 18, 2022

Woods does get a share of the blame, but this defensive group has largely remained unchanged since last season.

They are a talented group.

The thing that gets me still is how a defense that has been together for some time still has communication issues. Same ones as the start of last season. That screams coaching to me. #Browns — Tim Bielik (@timbielik) September 18, 2022

But as Brian Spoon points out, they have given up 55 points in two games.

An astounding 34 of those points were in the fourth quarter.

The #Browns defense has given up 55 points through two games. 34 of these were surrendered in the 4th quarter. SIXTY-TWO percent. — Brian Spoon (@BrianSpoon) September 18, 2022

In the second half, Joe Flacco had time and open receivers.

Flacco had all day to throw and whole second half every receiver on Jets was wide open — Michael Forbes (@ShiftyG_45) September 18, 2022

Conclusion

This is a painful loss.

Jordan Stack points out why it hurts so much.

It is because the Browns had a 99.9% probability to win the game with 1:55 left and still managed to lose.

The Browns had a 99.9% win probability with 1:55 to go. This is one of the worst losses in NFL history when you add it all up. This is absolutely unreal. pic.twitter.com/yT4aUnqzyZ — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) September 18, 2022

It is time to regroup especially since it is a short week.

The Browns have to get ready for Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers.