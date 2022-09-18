Browns Nation

NFL Fans React To Browns’ Loss To The Jets

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns dropped a heartbreaker to the New York Jets in Week 2.

The final score was 31-30.

The Browns fall to 1-1 on the 2022 season with an eventful fourth quarter where both teams scored a combined 30 points.

The Browns had the lead and failed to hold on to get the win.

Here are how NFL fans reacted to the loss.

 

1. Browns Still Can’t Hold A Lead

It is a recurring theme held over from 2021, and to a lesser degree last week when they left the Panthers back into the game.

Fans took note.

Kasey Crabtree, though proclaiming not to be a football expert, asked some poignant questions that the Browns need to answer.

Why does this keep happening?

Is it a lack of conditioning or poor playcalling or something else?

 

2. Fire The Coaches

Emotional fans are looking for this situation to be fixed ASAP.

One suggestion is to fire coaches.

Jim Carlton starts with Coach Stefanski and continues with defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

The hashtag #FireJoeWoods is going viral.

 

 

3. What Is Happening With The Defense?

Joe Flacco is the backup quarterback who managed to get the job done on Sunday.

The Browns’ defense is definitely falling under the microscope for poor fourth-quarter play.

Woods does get a share of the blame, but this defensive group has largely remained unchanged since last season.

They are a talented group.

But as Brian Spoon points out, they have given up 55 points in two games.

An astounding 34 of those points were in the fourth quarter.

In the second half, Joe Flacco had time and open receivers.

 

Conclusion

This is a painful loss.

Jordan Stack points out why it hurts so much.

It is because the Browns had a 99.9% probability to win the game with 1:55 left and still managed to lose.

It is time to regroup especially since it is a short week.

The Browns have to get ready for Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

 

  1. Jim K says

    The Browns deserve zero respect from the fans from the head coach to the kicker and everyone between you all stink to high heaven .

  2. Dave says

    The fans have a right to boo for this loss, this is two weeks in a row that this has happened Browns were lucky they didn’t lose last week but one thing i know is the fans are not giving up i’ve been a fan for over 50yrs and I’m not giving up but the way we’re losing is the reason for the booing, coaches blame inexperience but i watched Denzel ward play way off the the receiver and then let him run right by uncovered they played that way the whole game, what upsets me about this is the offense played awesome and the defensive secondary let them down again, something has to be done with regards to joe woods

Myles Garrett Has Message For Fans After Tough Loss

