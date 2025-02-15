Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, February 15, 2025
Browns Finished Last In Concerning Defensive Stat For 2024 Season

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ defensive struggles in 2024 paint a concerning picture, with tackling efficiency emerging as a glaring weakness.

The absence of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was expected to anchor the defense before his early season exit, left a noticeable void in their defensive cohesion.

This marked a sharp departure from their 2023 form, where team-wide defensive discipline meant missed tackles rarely turned into significant gains.

As the season progressed, fatigue became a mounting concern.

Extended defensive possessions led to fundamental breakdowns, creating a domino effect where tackling mistakes multiplied. This pattern proved particularly costly in crucial moments.

The Next Gen Stats Analytics team’s recent assessment puts these struggles into stark perspective.

The Browns earned a disappointing 55.0 grade, landing them at the bottom of the NFL in tackling efficiency for the second consecutive year.

“The Browns posted an 83.7% tackle efficiency, finishing last in the NFL for the second consecutive season and posting the lowest mark since the 2020 Raiders. Their issues were most distinct late in the season, as they missed at least nine tackles in every game after their Week 10 bye, including 18 in the final week of the season,” reported The Next Gen Stats Analytics team.

Even Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, celebrated for his coverage abilities, couldn’t escape these issues.

His 20 missed tackles topped the team’s list, standing out as one of the highest figures among NFL cornerbacks.

The problem ran deep, with 10 Browns players recording 10 or more missed tackles, and three failing to convert even 70% of their tackle attempts.

These numbers exposed a significant flaw in what was otherwise considered a formidable defense.

While the constant lineup changes due to injuries provide some context for these struggles, they don’t excuse the team’s position as the NFL’s worst tackling unit.

The Browns’ defensive coaching staff faces a critical offseason challenge: elevating their tackling efficiency to at least league-average standards.

Browns Nation