Insider Shuts Down Common Narrative About Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns have gone through a lot.

They have consistently struggled to remain competitive despite having largely the same roster for years.

That’s why some fans have grown frustrated with the current brass, and they’ve lost their patience already.

Nevertheless, as much as some might want to blame Kevin Stefanski for this, Browns insider Tony Grossi feels otherwise.

With that in mind, he took to X to make it clear that Stefanski was not to blame for the team’s shortcomings and dysfunction.

Stefanski has been named Coach of the Year twice in his five-year tenure with the Browns.

Stefanski is a solid coach and a great offensive play-caller, and now that he’s going to have full control of the offense, the team should fare better on that side of the field.

Granted, that also means that there will be no more room or time for excuses if things don’t work out next season.

Then again, Stefanski could not and should not be blamed for the Deshaun Watson debacle.

He has been yet another victim of how that trade has hindered the team and harmed them repeatedly.

From his inconsistent performance on the field and distractions off it, the Watson trade appears to be at the center of every issue the team is currently facing.

