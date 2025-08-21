Browns Predicted To Land Commanders Playmaker In Trade

The Cleveland Browns once built their identity around a punishing ground attack. That foundation cracked when Nick Chubb suffered his devastating injury and eventually left for another team.

Despite adding reinforcements through the draft, the Browns have struggled to recreate that same rushing dominance.

With the season opener approaching fast, Cleveland appears ready to make moves.

The organization has reportedly been working the phones around the league searching for backfield help.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin recently predicted the Browns could target veteran Brian Robinson Jr. from the Washington Commanders to address their needs.

Prediction: Traded to Cleveland Browns

“Despite handling the bulk of Washington’s carries for the first three years of his career, Robinson is all but a lock to exit the Commanders’ suddenly crowded backfield after strong summer showings from youngsters like Jacory ‘Bill’ Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez Jr., the latter of whom started the club’s last preseason game. Solid if unspectacular, the Alabama product appears to be open to a fresh start thanks to his murkier role,” Benjamin wrote.

GM Andrew Berry tried to solve the running back puzzle during the draft. He selected college standouts Dylan Sampson from Tennessee and Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State.

Both players bring the type of college production that typically translates well to the AFC North’s physical style.

Robinson presents an intriguing option for Cleveland. The Alabama product has rushed for 2,329 yards across 41 career games.

He posted a career-high 799 yards and eight touchdowns last season before Washington’s backfield became crowded.

The Commanders appear set to move forward with Austin Ekeler, Chris Rodriguez, and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt. That leaves Robinson as the odd man out despite his consistent production.

Pairing Robinson with Jerome Ford could give Cleveland the one-two punch they desperately need heading into the season.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Browns QB Trade Could Be Coming