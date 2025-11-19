Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Browns, Patriots Trade

The Cleveland Browns arguably have the best defensive player in the NFL right now. He might be the best overall player as well.

Unfortunately, Myles Garrett can only do so much. Clearly, pairing him with Mason Graham, who puts pressure on the interior, has worked wonders for the pass rusher. Yet, the Browns have won only two games this season.

With that in mind, and given Garrett’s evident frustration from earlier in the season and his previous trade request, some people believe Cleveland should consider moving him this offseason. Analyst Alex Kay recently proposed a blockbuster trade for the Browns and New England Patriots.

Patriots receive: Edge Myles Garrett

Browns receive: 2026 1st-Round Pick, 2026 3rd-Round Pick, 2027 1st-Round Pick, 2027 3rd-Round Pick “One of New England’s more glaring issues this year has been an inability to limit opposing quarterbacks. The team has allowed 215.9 yards per game and given up 19 touchdowns through the air, numbers that a superstar pass-rusher like Garrett would instantly improve. It helps that the Patriots are well-positioned to splurge during the upcoming offseason. They dumped some salary and added more draft capital at the deadline, giving the club more flexibility to swing a big trade. It may take four Day 1 and 2 picks — which are set to fall near the end of the round — spread across the next two drafts to get the job done, but Garrett would have a transformational effect on New England’s defense and a real opportunity to win a ring,” Kay wrote.

Trading Garrett Would Require A Franchise-Altering Offer

That makes sense to a degree. Even though that’s a good return, it still feels like the Browns could get more for their All-Pro, maybe an additional first-round pick.

The Browns are already stacked with draft capital, and while a team can never have too much, they’re unlikely to find another Garrett. So, unless he’s done with the team and willing to make things ugly unless he’s traded, it sounds unlikely that Cleveland will consider any deal.

Former Ohio State QB Cardale Jones says Myles Garrett is in a class of his own in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/Js8hgMehFV — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) November 18, 2025

The team needs to rebuild its offense to finally give its elite defense a chance. Trading Garrett might help with that, but it would have to be a franchise-changing return.

