Browns Predicted To Make Big Move With David Njoku

Training camp approaches for the Cleveland Browns with one major question looming over the roster.

David Njoku enters the final year of his four-year, $54.75 million deal, creating uncertainty about his future in Cleveland.

Trade speculation has intensified in recent weeks, with contenders reportedly interested in acquiring the veteran tight end for their playoff runs.

Browns fans have voiced strong opposition to any potential trade involving their star pass catcher.

According to insider Mary Kay Cabot, the situation may unfold differently than many expect.

“I actually see the Browns extending David Njoku as opposed to trading him. Both sides have expressed interest in a multi-year extension, and I think it will happen at some point before or during the season. He’s coming off an uneven year, but injuries were mostly to blame. Besides, the Browns are returning to more of a two-tight end-based offense this season, and they’ll need both Njoku and Fannin in peak form,” Cabot said.

The 29-year-old tight end battled through a challenging 2024 campaign, missing six games due to ankle and hamstring injuries.

His numbers reflected the physical setbacks with 64 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns.

Despite the dip in production, Njoku remains one of Cleveland’s most reliable targets and a respected veteran presence.

His skill set aligns perfectly with Kevin Stefanski’s offensive vision.

Stefanski plans to utilize a two-tight end system heavily, making Njoku’s blocking ability and receiving skills essential.

The scheme will also feature rookie Harold Fannin Jr., who dominated at Bowling Green with the most receiving yards by a tight end nationally last season.

Cleveland’s coaching staff has emphasized the importance of tight ends in their play-action offense.

Njoku’s experience becomes crucial for executing this system effectively.

Rather than shipping him elsewhere, the Browns appear committed to building around their veteran weapon.

NEXT:

Browns Insider Believes 1 QB Has 'Slight Edge' In Competition