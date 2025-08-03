Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, August 3, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Predicted To Make Big Move With Kenny Pickett

Browns Predicted To Make Big Move With Kenny Pickett

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Predicted To Make Big Move With Kenny Pickett
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Having a four-man quarterback competition was always going to open the media and the fans up to some wild theories, as you don’t often see this type of strength by numbers approach to solving a long-standing quarterback problem.

Kenny Pickett was believed to be among the favorites of the four QBs to win the Week 1 job, but after recently missing a few practices due to a hamstring injury, one analyst had a big prediction about his future.

Jack Duffin of The Orange And Brown Report shared on X that he believes Kenny Pickett will be a member of the New Orleans Saints by August 19th.

“Prediction time: Kenny Pickett is a New Orleans Saints on Tuesday 12th or Tuesday 19th of August,” Duffin wrote.

It has been a theory that whichever veteran between Pickett and Joe Flacco loses the QB competition will be traded because there is no precedent for trading either of the two rookies, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders, and it makes little sense to carry four quarterbacks.

Cleveland traded a fifth-round pick for Pickett earlier in the offseason, and he is an ideal fit in Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

However, there are two rookies on this roster that need playing time eventually, ideally ahead of the 2026 draft, where the Browns have two first-round picks in a loaded quarterback class.

New Orleans is having its own quarterback competition between Spencer Rattler and second-round rookie Tyler Shough, as many believe the Saints have their sights firmly on the 2026 draft as well.

Pickett being traded isn’t the boldest prediction, but for it to happen over the next couple of weeks would be surprising.

This competition likely needs a bit more time than that to play itself out.

NEXT:  Analyst Names 'Dream Scenario' Teammate For Myles Garrett
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation