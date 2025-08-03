Browns Predicted To Make Big Move With Kenny Pickett

Having a four-man quarterback competition was always going to open the media and the fans up to some wild theories, as you don’t often see this type of strength by numbers approach to solving a long-standing quarterback problem.

Kenny Pickett was believed to be among the favorites of the four QBs to win the Week 1 job, but after recently missing a few practices due to a hamstring injury, one analyst had a big prediction about his future.

Jack Duffin of The Orange And Brown Report shared on X that he believes Kenny Pickett will be a member of the New Orleans Saints by August 19th.

“Prediction time: Kenny Pickett is a New Orleans Saints on Tuesday 12th or Tuesday 19th of August,” Duffin wrote.

Prediction time: Kenny Pickett is a New Orleans Saints on Tuesday 12th or Tuesday 19th of August https://t.co/hIuldZnaho — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) August 1, 2025

It has been a theory that whichever veteran between Pickett and Joe Flacco loses the QB competition will be traded because there is no precedent for trading either of the two rookies, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders, and it makes little sense to carry four quarterbacks.

Cleveland traded a fifth-round pick for Pickett earlier in the offseason, and he is an ideal fit in Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

However, there are two rookies on this roster that need playing time eventually, ideally ahead of the 2026 draft, where the Browns have two first-round picks in a loaded quarterback class.

New Orleans is having its own quarterback competition between Spencer Rattler and second-round rookie Tyler Shough, as many believe the Saints have their sights firmly on the 2026 draft as well.

Pickett being traded isn’t the boldest prediction, but for it to happen over the next couple of weeks would be surprising.

This competition likely needs a bit more time than that to play itself out.

NEXT:

Analyst Names 'Dream Scenario' Teammate For Myles Garrett