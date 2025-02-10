Insider Believes Myles Garrett Has Made A Mistake With Recent Actions

It’s been weeks since the last Cleveland Browns game of the 2024 NFL season.

However, Myles Garrett was quite the busy man during Super Bowl weekend.

In the days after his shocking trade request, the former No. 1 pick was all over the news, making several appearances on several shows.

That’s unlike Garrett, who usually keeps a low profile.

That’s why Tony Grossi believes some fans are starting to turn their backs on him.

On ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the renowned insider said that many Browns fans who used to support Garrett are now growing tired of his act.

Did Myles Garrett lose the support of Browns fans with his Super Bowl media blitz? pic.twitter.com/Vvlzn2Iazr — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 10, 2025

Grossi added that whoever advised him to do this media blitz has made a big mistake.

Naturally, a player’s camp should always prioritize his interests, or at least that’s what ought to happen.

Nevertheless, Garrett has built a flawless reputation and relationship with the fans for almost a decade now, and you don’t want all that to go to waste after just a couple of weeks.

Most fans understood Garrett’s frustration and even supported him because of how he had handled himself over the years.

Now, things could get a little ugly between him, the organization, and the fan base, and his camp would be smart to do some damage control after this weekend.

