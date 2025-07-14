Browns Nation

Monday, July 14, 2025
Browns Predicted To Make Surprising Kenny Pickett Move

Browns Predicted To Make Surprising Kenny Pickett Move

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade for Kenny Pickett was met with some skepticism at first.

Some people didn’t think he could legitimately be the team’s starter, and it seemed like he was just an insurance policy or third-stringer.

Nevertheless, Kevin Stefanski and (GM) Andrew Berry have been quite supportive of the Pittsburgh product, hyping him up and talking about him as the potential starter.

Even so, Matt Fontana isn’t buying it.

If anything, he believes the Browns are just trying to drive his trade value up to move on from him before the start of the season.

In the latest edition of his show, he predicted that they will look to move on from him at some point in training camp:

“Kenny Pickett is a very interesting case for the Cleveland Browns right now, and I’ve made it out that I think they’re still going to trade him away before the season. They’re trying to push everything that they can to make it sound like he’s going to win this job. Some people out there really feel like he is going to win this job,” Fontana said.

Pickett is still young, and we’ve seen some late bloomers turn the page once they find the right place and system for them.

That could easily be the case with the former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round draft pick.

Then again, there were major doubts about him even before he entered the league, and he’s done little to appease them over the years.

Granted, the Browns could still give him an opportunity to show what he’s got.

But not many teams roll into a season with four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

And with two rookies who might have a higher upside, it may not make that much sense to keep Pickett around.

Only time will tell, but someone will have to be the odd man out.

Ernesto Cova
