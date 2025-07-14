Quinshon Judkins’ Police Report Shows Disturbing Allegations

The Cleveland Browns face a deeply concerning situation involving rookie running back Quinshon Judkins that threatens to derail what should have been a promising start to his professional career.

Selected 36th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the 21-year-old was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on misdemeanor domestic battery charges stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred five days earlier.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed disturbing details from the official police report that paint a troubling picture of the young player’s conduct.

“Here is the arrest report for Browns RB Quinshon Judkins, whose accuser told police he punched her with a closed fist in the chin/lip area and later struck her in the left arm and thigh while they were in the car leaving the airport on July 7,” Pelissero shared with the reports.

The affidavit outlines serious allegations against Judkins involving a former romantic partner during what began as a routine airport pickup.

According to the report, tensions escalated when Judkins confronted the woman about text messages from his family while driving.

The situation deteriorated, which allegedly prompted multiple strikes to her arm and thigh as he continued driving.

Photos taken the following day documented visible bruising, which police later confirmed when the report was filed on July 12.

The woman initially hesitated to contact authorities, concerned about the potential impact on Judkins’ football career.

However, after consulting with loved ones, she decided to move forward with the allegations.

Judkins exercised his right to remain silent during questioning and was subsequently released on a $2,500 bond.

The Browns have acknowledged the situation and are actively gathering information while the NFL prepares to review the matter under its Personal Conduct Policy.

The timing couldn’t be worse for contract negotiations, leaving Cleveland in an uncomfortable position as they await clarity on their draft investment’s future.

