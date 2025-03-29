Browns Predicted To Make Wild Trade In Latest Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns have been discussed frequently by analysts thanks to the organization owning the No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That coveted draft position has helped the Browns earn significant coverage, and most analysts are projecting Cleveland to take a quarterback with the second-overall selection.

Analyst Eric Edholm believes the Browns are leaning in a different direction with the No. 2 selection, suggesting the Browns will pair Penn State’s Abdul Carter with generational star Myles Garrett to form a lethal duo instead of taking either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

Edholm’s projection then becomes significantly more surprising for Cleveland.

The analyst believes the Browns will trade back into the first round with the Atlanta Falcons, offering the NFC West franchise multiple picks to acquire Sanders with the No. 15 selection in this year’s draft.

“I don’t know if this is exactly how it would go down, but the Browns could jump back into the first round – giving up high picks in Rounds 2 (No. 33 overall), 3 (No. 67) and 4 (No. 104) – to get the passer who best fits a Kevin Stefanski offense. Cleveland’s coach wants a tough, smart, accurate pocket passer, and those are Sanders’ best qualities,” Edholm said.

Sanders has been a much-debated prospect as the Browns are one of the last NFL franchises without a potential starting quarterback on their roster.

First-round picks have significant value for their team-friendly contracts, and these deals offer each NFL franchise an opportunity to extend the player’s contract at a discounted amount.

Nearly every analyst believes Sanders would start in his first season with the Browns, evidenced by the team’s previous moves for this important offensive position.

Kenny Pickett, whom Cleveland acquired from Philadelphia, is currently the only active quarterback on their roster.

