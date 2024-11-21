Browns Projected To Make Interesting Choice In Latest ESPN Mock Draft

With the Browns sitting at 2-8, analysts around the league are projecting Cleveland to finish the year with a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns will have their first-round selection for the first time since 2021 after the franchise shipped their following three year’s top selections – among other picks – to Houston for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

A replacement for Watson – who suffered an Achilles injury in Week 7 – has been multiple mock drafts’ choice for the Browns next April.

ESPN analyst Matt Miller has a different take on the situation.

In his latest mock draft, Miller has the Browns as the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft process, giving Cleveland a bevy of options to choose from.

Miller suggested the Browns would target Colorado receiver/defender Travis Hunter with that pick.

“NFL decision-makers I’ve talked to expect Cleveland to bring in a veteran to compete while using the draft to upgrade the roster at other spots,” Miller wrote, adding, “If that is the strategy, drafting the most electric player in the nation is a good start.”

The analyst noted that Hunter – a two-way player for the Buffaloes this season – could continue part-time in that role for his future NFL team.

Miller predicted the Browns would use him as a wide receiver opposite Cedric Tillman and Jerry Jeudy, giving their starting quarterback next year a strong wide receiver corps.

“My scouting report lists Hunter as a receiver, given his size (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) and ball skills, but the Browns could experiment with him in multiple roles given his usage in college (FBS-high 996 snaps),” Miller wrote.

The analyst suggested that a combination of his teaming up with Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward would be a strong one.

