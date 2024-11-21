Browns Nation

Thursday, November 21, 2024
Stats Show Encouraging Sign For Jameis Winston

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans have experienced one of the worst seasons in recent memory this year.

Playoff expectations have led to a 2-8 record and a fire-sale of solid veteran players.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was once viewed as the franchise’s savior, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury a few weeks ago.

Despite being owed a massive amount of money, his return to the team looks dim at best.

In his stead is veteran quarterback Jameis Winston.

The former first-round pick was signed before the season after a four-year run as New Orleans’ backup quarterback.

Although Winston is 1-2 in Watson’s absence, an encouraging stat has surfaced courtesy of “Computer Cowboy” on X.

According to the graph that displays Adjusted EPA (Expected Points Added) per Play, Winston is ranked eighth in the NFL with a mark of 0.17.

EPA is a football metric that measures how well a team performs compared to its expectations on a play-by-play basis.

In turn, the stats can help organizations determine player and team performance.

The variables considered for a team’s (or, in this case, a quarterback’s) performance examine both offense and defensive factors.

Essentially, although Winston is 1-2, his performance on the field is better than expected.

This is a positive sign for a quarterback known for his immense talent and his ability to turn the ball over.

During his last season as the Tampa Bay Bucs’ starting quarterback in 2019, for example, Winston led the NFL with 5,109 yards and threw a career-high 33 touchdown passes.

However, he also led the NFL in interceptions (30) and total turnovers (35, including five lost fumbles).

