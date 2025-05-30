Browns QB Coach Has High Praise For Joe Flacco

All signs point to the Cleveland Browns heading into another rebuilding season, and the most important part of the upcoming 2025 campaign is gaining more clarity on the short-term and long-term future at quarterback.

Though Joe Flacco may not factor into the long-term plans because he is 40 years old, he still has plenty to offer and will have every chance to compete for the starting role in Week 1.

Browns quarterback coach Bill Musgrave is still a huge fan of Flacco and recently heaped praise on the veteran QB.

“Joe’s been great because he leads by example. Also, when Joe speaks, people listen because he’s got incredible credibility and history, just look at his body of work. The fact that Joe’s [6-foot-6] sure helps him be good at that. He’s a 6-foot-6 flamethrower back there, so he can see things the rest of us mere mortals, common field mice, cannot see. It is good to watch Joe and the way that he operates, and we all can glean, both players and coaches, things that he’s picked up over all these years,” Musgrave said, via Cleveland Browns Daily.

Early reports out of camp suggest that Flacco still has that great arm and is embracing the role of being a mentor for rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Cleveland’s first eight games on the schedule are brutal, so it would be wise for either Flacco or Kenny Pickett to be the starter early on, especially with the other question marks sprinkled throughout the offense.

There was nothing explosive about Cleveland’s offense last season, as the Browns posted a league-worst 15.2 points per game, which was a far cry from the high-octane performances they put up late in the 2023 season when Flacco was signed off his couch and helped the Browns to an improbable playoff berth.

We’ll see if Flacco is capable of recapturing that magic, but even if he isn’t, everyone is better off for having him in the building, especially the rookies.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals What Browns Likely Told Myles Garrett About QB Situation