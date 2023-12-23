Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Week 16 Game Predictions: Browns at Texans

Week 16 Game Predictions: Browns at Texans

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 10: James Hudson III #66 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

NFL schedule makers didn’t have a Joe Flacco versus Case Keenum showdown in mind back in August.

But their Week 16 matchup is no less important for the Cleveland Browns or the Houston Texans.

While not a “must win” for either team, the playoff implications are huge for both sides.

In the Browns’ case, a victory practically guarantees them a wild-card playoff game.

Here’s how we see the Texans versus Browns game playing out:

 

Orlando Silva: “With C.J. Stroud out and an inspired Joe Flacco, the Browns should take this game and be closer to clinching a playoff spot. Myles Garrett is due for a big game and won’t miss this chance.” Browns 24, Texans 16

Rocco Nuosci: “Houston sports a 5-2 home record. Likely without C.J. Stroud, though, this is a chance for the Browns defense to pounce.” Browns 23 – Texans 17

Ben Donahue: “Without CJ Stroud, the Texans aren’t the same team. Former Brown Case Keenum faces a hungry Cleveland defense looking to get a step closer to a playoff spot.” Cleveland 23, Houston 16.

Pat Opperman: “Forget about Myles versus Keenum. I look forward to Flacco versus Houston’s 8th-worst pass defense. We’ve yet to see the best of Flacco. Tillman gets his first NFL touchdown Sunday.” Cleveland 35, Texans 16

 

The continued absence of CJ Stroud flipped the Vegas betting lines in the Browns (-2.0) favor.

And experts expect a defensive game with an over-under of just 40.5 points despite a rash of defensive injuries.

Fans can watch this 1:00 pm Christmas Eve contest on their local CBS affiliate or stream it on NFL+ or Paramount.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Opens Up About Recent DPOY Support

2 hours ago

browns helmets

Browns Worked Out 5 Players On Friday

4 hours ago

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 20: Julian Edelman speaks on stage during Stagwell Panels at Cannes Lions on June 20, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Julian Edelman Makes A Strong Statement About The Browns

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Reporter Notes Dustin Hopkins Is Close To Breaking A Browns Legendary Record

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio

Video Shows Key Browns Lineman Back In Practice

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Anthony Walker Jr.

Browns Rule Out 4 Defensive Players For Texans Duel In Week 16

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson

1 Stat Shows How Difficult It's Been To Score On Browns In 2023

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Gets Honest On Having 4 Different QBs This Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Can Reach Bill Belichick Territory With A Win Against The Texans

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Joe Flacco's Big Impact On Browns' Offense

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Bubba Ventrone Has Ultimate Praise For Browns Star

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a stop during the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Colin Cowherd Sends A Warning About The Browns In Playoffs

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows Reason To Have Confidence In Joe Flacco For Playoffs

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after an interception intended for Calvin Ridley #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Browns Next 3 Opponent's Share 1 Thing In Common

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Tanner McCalister #48 and Mike Ford #28 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a fourth quarter interception to win 20-17 over the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Explains Why Browns Can Make A 'Miracle Run'

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Notes Why Browns Star Belongs In MVP Conversation

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns and Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after Ward's fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Stats Confirm The Browns Have The Best CB Trio In The NFL

3 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Amari Cooper Is Close To Making Browns History This Season

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Reveals He Battled Another Injury Before Sunday's Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Ronnie Hickman Jr.

PFF Gives Browns Rookie Their Highest Grade In Week 15

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

NFL Reveals Playoff Scenarios For The Browns For Week 16

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Numbers Show Browns Playmaker Has Been On A Tear In Last 2 Games

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Shelby Harris

Podcast Host Praises Notable Factor In Browns Latest Victories

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Coach Makes Strong Declaration About Myles Garrett

4 days ago

Myles Garrett Opens Up About Recent DPOY Support

No more pages to load