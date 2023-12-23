Week 16 Game Predictions: Browns at Texans

NFL schedule makers didn’t have a Joe Flacco versus Case Keenum showdown in mind back in August.

But their Week 16 matchup is no less important for the Cleveland Browns or the Houston Texans.

While not a “must win” for either team, the playoff implications are huge for both sides.

In the Browns’ case, a victory practically guarantees them a wild-card playoff game.

trading in our ugly sweaters for orange and white this Christmas Eve 🎄 pic.twitter.com/qVHN0mFkyx — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 22, 2023

Here’s how we see the Texans versus Browns game playing out:

Orlando Silva: “With C.J. Stroud out and an inspired Joe Flacco, the Browns should take this game and be closer to clinching a playoff spot. Myles Garrett is due for a big game and won’t miss this chance.” Browns 24, Texans 16

Rocco Nuosci: “Houston sports a 5-2 home record. Likely without C.J. Stroud, though, this is a chance for the Browns defense to pounce.” Browns 23 – Texans 17

Ben Donahue: “Without CJ Stroud, the Texans aren’t the same team. Former Brown Case Keenum faces a hungry Cleveland defense looking to get a step closer to a playoff spot.” Cleveland 23, Houston 16.

Pat Opperman: “Forget about Myles versus Keenum. I look forward to Flacco versus Houston’s 8th-worst pass defense. We’ve yet to see the best of Flacco. Tillman gets his first NFL touchdown Sunday.” Cleveland 35, Texans 16

The continued absence of CJ Stroud flipped the Vegas betting lines in the Browns (-2.0) favor.

And experts expect a defensive game with an over-under of just 40.5 points despite a rash of defensive injuries.

Fans can watch this 1:00 pm Christmas Eve contest on their local CBS affiliate or stream it on NFL+ or Paramount.