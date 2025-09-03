Browns QB Is Drawing Comparisons To Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have settled their quarterback competition heading into Sunday’s season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Joe Flacco earned the starting role while rookie Dillon Gabriel claimed the backup spot. Gabriel’s rise has caught attention beyond his on-field performance.

Former Browns return specialist Josh Cribbs recently offered his assessment of Gabriel during an appearance on The Top Dawg Show.

“We talking about Dillon Gabriel, I think he’s the poor man’s Baker Mayfield. Baker’s bigger than him. When you talk about somebody smaller than Baker, then it becomes an issue, but they didn’t see it as an issue,” Cribbs said.

Gabriel moved past Kenny Pickett (who was subsequently traded) and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders after a solid preseason.

He completed 25 of 37 passes for 272 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Head coach Kevin Stefanski praised Gabriel’s execution in games and his work ethic during practice sessions.

The rookie showed his ability to manage scoring drives and convert key third-down situations during preseason action.

He also displayed the kind of determination that fits Cleveland’s culture. Gabriel handled the typical rookie mistakes while demonstrating poise in pressure situations.

Cribbs believes Gabriel’s competitive nature and skill set could provide an impact similar to what Mayfield brought to Cleveland.

The size comparison raises questions, but Gabriel’s performance suggests he can overcome physical limitations through smart play and accuracy.

With Deshaun Watson working back from injury and Sanders adjusting to his role, the Browns quarterback room continues to take shape.

The Mayfield comparison adds another layer of intrigue to Gabriel’s development. While his long-term future remains unclear, early signs point to a promising career ahead for the Oregon product.

NEXT:

Insider Names Which QB Browns Should Draft In 2026