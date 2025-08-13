Browns QB Is Drawing Comparisons To Russell Wilson

The Cleveland Browns have multiple options at quarterback.

However, most fans and analysts agree that they’re not rolling with the best one.

Shedeur Sanders might be the only player with upside in that room, and he looked sharp in his preseason debut.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Bucky Brooks pointed out that he reminded him of Russell Wilson.

“For a debut performance for someone that’s a fifth-round pick, really, really, solid. I’ve said this, and I mean it—there’s some Russell Wilson vibes to the way he’s going about his process. Not saying he’s going to overtake anyone as the starter, but he certainly has helped himself,” Brooks said.

The Seahawks drew some mockery and criticism for starting third-round rookie Russell Wilson over veteran Matt Flynn.

However, he earned his stripes in the preseason, proved to be the best option, and never looked back.

Unfortunately for Sanders, it’s hard to believe that’s going to be the case this time around.

Unless Joe Flacco gets hurt or suddenly announces his retirement, it feels highly unlikely that anybody will take the reins from him in time for Week 1.

Moreover, even if that were to happen, Sanders is still stuck at the bottom of the depth chart, so he would still have to beat Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel for that spot.

The tape doesn’t lie, and it’s become painfully evident that neither Pickett nor Gabriel might have what it takes to be a starting quarterback, at least for a full season.

Flacco, on the other hand, is a proven veteran with a Super Bowl ring, but he’s about to turn 41 years old, and he won’t be there for much longer.

The Browns’ quarterback of the future may not even be in the league yet, but if he is, it’s probably Shedeur Sanders.

