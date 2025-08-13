Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, August 13, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns QB Is Drawing Comparisons To Russell Wilson

Browns QB Is Drawing Comparisons To Russell Wilson

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns QB Is Drawing Comparisons To Russell Wilson
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have multiple options at quarterback.

However, most fans and analysts agree that they’re not rolling with the best one.

Shedeur Sanders might be the only player with upside in that room, and he looked sharp in his preseason debut.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Bucky Brooks pointed out that he reminded him of Russell Wilson.

“For a debut performance for someone that’s a fifth-round pick, really, really, solid. I’ve said this, and I mean it—there’s some Russell Wilson vibes to the way he’s going about his process. Not saying he’s going to overtake anyone as the starter, but he certainly has helped himself,” Brooks said.

The Seahawks drew some mockery and criticism for starting third-round rookie Russell Wilson over veteran Matt Flynn.

However, he earned his stripes in the preseason, proved to be the best option, and never looked back.

Unfortunately for Sanders, it’s hard to believe that’s going to be the case this time around.

Unless Joe Flacco gets hurt or suddenly announces his retirement, it feels highly unlikely that anybody will take the reins from him in time for Week 1.

Moreover, even if that were to happen, Sanders is still stuck at the bottom of the depth chart, so he would still have to beat Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel for that spot.

The tape doesn’t lie, and it’s become painfully evident that neither Pickett nor Gabriel might have what it takes to be a starting quarterback, at least for a full season.

Flacco, on the other hand, is a proven veteran with a Super Bowl ring, but he’s about to turn 41 years old, and he won’t be there for much longer.

The Browns’ quarterback of the future may not even be in the league yet, but if he is, it’s probably Shedeur Sanders.

NEXT:  Analyst Turns Heads With Kevin Stefanski Prediction
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation