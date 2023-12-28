Browns QB Joe Flacco Has As Many Passing TDs This Season As His Former Team

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco has only been with the organization since November 20, but he has been a godsend.

Before he arrived, the Browns were fighting for their playoff lives.

Now, they are firmly in control of their fate.

In his short time with the club, Flacco has started four games and passed for 1,307 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Remarkably, his touchdown mark is exactly the number of passing touchdowns the New York Jets have all season, per NFL on CBS on Twitter.

Pass TD this season New York Jets 10

Joe Flacco 10 pic.twitter.com/QIwUZtvYGK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 28, 2023

Cleveland hosts the Jets on Thursday Night Football.

New York also happens to be Flacco’s former team, having been a member of the franchise from 2020 through the 2022 season (while also spending a brief period with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021).

When former Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed with the Jets last offseason, Flacco’s services were no longer needed.

Then, four plays into the 2023 season, Rodgers went down with a season-ending Achilles injury.

Without Flacco to step in, New York has faltered greatly and is currently 6-9.

Meanwhile, Flacco prepped and waited for someone to give him an opportunity to play.

The Browns called, and the quarterback is 3-1 in his four starts and has brought stability to the position.

Just like Cleveland, New York has started four quarterbacks this season (including Rodgers’s start in Week 1).

However, unlike the Jets, the Browns have turned adversity into strength and won 10 games despite several injuries to key personnel.

Should the team make the postseason, it will have done so without their starting quarterback, running back, and both tackles on offense.