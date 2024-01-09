Joe Flacco Gets Honest About Browns Preparations For Texans Game

The Cleveland Browns weren’t supposed to be here.

Shortly after losing Deshaun Watson, most people thought they were done and wouldn’t make the playoffs, similar to what happened with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

That’s when Joe Flacco, of all people, came to the rescue.

The seasoned veteran led the team to a 4-1 record to close out the season, balling out and turning back the clock with his impressive play.

Now, he wants to make sure to prepare for the task at hand, which is next weekend’s matchup with the Houston Texans, and nothing more (via Daryl Ruiter on Twitter).

When asked about his preparation, the former Super Bowl MVP claimed that it’s all about taking it one game at a time, as nothing is given or guaranteed in this league, especially at this point in the season.

Flacco has been in this position way too many times, so he knows the key is to prepare as hard as you can for that one game and then pick up things where you need the following campaign.

He already thrived on the road vs. the Texans’ defense a couple of weeks ago, throwing for 368 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, helping Amari Cooper make history with his 11/256/2 game.

Even so, he knows every single game is different, so there’s only so much you can take from that first matchup, as the other team will also look to make adjustments.

Also, C.J. Stroud didn’t play in that game because of a concussion, so the Texans should also fare better.