Browns QB Saga Could Take Another Turn On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns are currently walking a tightrope for their playoff lives.

They are 7-4 with winnable games ahead, but the number of injured players is growing by the week.

Cleveland’s primary issue has been at quarterback, especially with Deshaun Watson’s recent season-ending injury.

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: Joe Flacco(!) could be this Sunday's strarting QB for the #Browns. pic.twitter.com/sY1DFqps4S — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2023

The Browns have already started three different signal-callers this year and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes a fourth will start this Sunday against the Rams.

“Quarterback number four would be Joe Flacco, the former Ravens Super Bowl MVP who could now actually, legitimately get the start this weekend with the Cleveland Browns,” Rapoport said on NFL Network.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson started under center in last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

He sustained a concussion during the game and is still under concussion protocol.

According to Rapoport, that could mean DTR won’t play this weekend.

Flacco signed with Cleveland on November 20 and has had just over a week to learn the team’s playbook.

However, the quarterback has been in the league since 2008 and has rarely posted a losing season.

In 2012, Flacco and the Baltimore Ravens went to Super Bowl XLVII where they beat the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31.

As Rapoport mentioned, Flacco was named MVP of the contest after completing 22 of his 33 pass attempts for 287 yards and three touchdowns.