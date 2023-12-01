Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns QB Saga Could Take Another Turn On Sunday

Browns QB Saga Could Take Another Turn On Sunday

By

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are currently walking a tightrope for their playoff lives.

They are 7-4 with winnable games ahead, but the number of injured players is growing by the week.

Cleveland’s primary issue has been at quarterback, especially with Deshaun Watson’s recent season-ending injury.

The Browns have already started three different signal-callers this year and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes a fourth will start this Sunday against the Rams.

“Quarterback number four would be Joe Flacco, the former Ravens Super Bowl MVP who could now actually, legitimately get the start this weekend with the Cleveland Browns,” Rapoport said on NFL Network.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson started under center in last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

He sustained a concussion during the game and is still under concussion protocol.

According to Rapoport, that could mean DTR won’t play this weekend.

Flacco signed with Cleveland on November 20 and has had just over a week to learn the team’s playbook.

However, the quarterback has been in the league since 2008 and has rarely posted a losing season.

In 2012, Flacco and the Baltimore Ravens went to Super Bowl XLVII where they beat the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31.

As Rapoport mentioned, Flacco was named MVP of the contest after completing 22 of his 33 pass attempts for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Could End Long Drought With Win Against The Rams

3 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Nick Wright Places Browns Star Atop His MVP Pyramid

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome II Shares His Thoughts On Matthew Stafford

8 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

NBA Legend Paid A Visit To Browns Before Practice

8 hours ago

Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets warms up at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Former NFL Player Gives Big Reason Why Browns Signed Joe Flacco

9 hours ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Analyst Highlights 1 Advantage Joe Flacco Will Give Browns

9 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cleveland Native Tries To Recruit Travis Kelce To Play For Browns

9 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls plays in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (

Kevin Stefanski Confirms QB Plans For Rams Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Fans React To Today's Myles Garrett News

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Insider Shares Troubling Update On Myles Garrett

1 day ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Reporter Has Joe Flacco Suggestion For Rams Game

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Receives Unique Pro Football HOF Honor

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Made Multiple Roster Moves Tuesday

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 19: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns D-Line Celebrated A Rookie Tradition In Expensive Way

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

The Browns Have The AFC North's Leading Rusher

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

Tony Rizzo Suggests 1 Browns Change If Joe Flacco Starts

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Makes Clear Statement on Shoulder Injury

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns coach Chris Tabor

Former Browns Coordinator Set To Become Interim HC

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson's Numbers 1 Year After Making His Browns Debut

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Rams Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB P.J. Walker

Radio Host Urges Browns To Make 1 Change For 2024 NFL Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

Insider Claims Browns Feel 'Comfortable' Playing 16-Year Veteran QB This Week

3 days ago

Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson

Browns Defender Ran Into Legendary Boxer While In Los Angeles

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

Analyst Claims Super Bowl-Champion QB Gives Browns Only Shot To Win Vs. Rams

3 days ago

Browns Could End Long Drought With Win Against The Rams

No more pages to load